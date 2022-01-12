CDC makes shooting research a priority as gun violence breaks records

In Chicago, as shootings worsened in areas already facing elevated violence, many safe neighborhoods got safer. That’s according to an analysis of 2021 data by The Chicago Sun-Times and University of Chicago Crime Lab. Last year, Chicago saw the highest number of homicides since the early 1990s. Areas that are poor, majority nonwhite, and that were already experiencing elevated levels of violence generally saw the biggest increases. And of the 77 neighborhoods the analysis divided Chicago into, just 10 experienced over half of all homicides in the city. The seven most violent police districts saw murder rates 25 times higher than the city average. “We do have a gun violence crisis in Chicago, and it has always been hyper-concentrated in just a handful of neighborhoods,” said Roseanna Ander, the Crime Lab’s executive director. Since the Crime Lab started tracking such data 60 years ago, the gulf between safest and least-safe areas has never been wider.

