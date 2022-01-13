Episode 3 Preview

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nhpbs.org
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStefan discovers Christian has been meeting with Hannah and he tells Davor that...

video.nhpbs.org

WOOD

Preview for tonight’s episode of ‘The Bachelor’: Week 2, Clayton gets to know his potential love interests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Clayton Echard kicked off Season 26 of “The Bachelor” last week! The evening started with 31 women but by the end, only 22 remained. Claire, Daria, Hailey, Ivana, Jane, Lindsay D., Rianna, Salley, and Samantha all got sent home on Night 1. So what does that leave in store for the remaining 22 women on tonight’s episode?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
cartermatt.com

Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 5 preview: Abigail’s article

After tonight’s new episode on BBC One, are you curious to learn more about Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 5? There’s a lot to dive into here!. Let’s start with a reminder that there will, in fact, be another episode coming up in just a matter of seven days. This is one that will shift the setting over to Hong Kong, but simultaneously present a whole new set of challenges for David Tennant’s character of Phileas Fogg. What happens when he doesn’t have access to some of his finances? How in the world is he going to be able to make the next move in his journey? This is without even mentioning the trouble that could be coming his way courtesy of Abigail and a new article. There is a lot for him to contend with moving forward here, and the Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 5 synopsis below gives you a far greater sense of that:
TV SERIES
Record-Herald

Local to be in ‘Magnum P.I.’ episode

Local Michael Camp has gained an acting role in an episode of the CBS crime drama “Magnum P.I.” — an episode that will air this Friday at 9 p.m. Camp is a 2007 graduate of Washington High School and a 2011 graduate of Wilmington College. As previously...
TV SERIES
#Criminal Activities
KHON2

Full episode: Cover2 — Season 9, Episode 12

The penultimate episode of Cover2 is now available in full on demand. The full episode can be seen above. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Yellowstone’ Episode 10 Recap

Chris Ryan and Ryen Russillo saddle up to break down the season finale of the Paramount+ drama Yellowstone. They discuss Jimmy’s development throughout the season, explain why some story lines felt incomplete, and share what they hope to see from the show in the future. Plus, they give their thoughts on the prequel show, 1883.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Christian LeBlanc Previews His 30th Anniversary Episode of Y&R (EXCLUSIVE)

Although technically, Christian LeBlanc made his first appearance on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS as Michael Baldwin on Nov. 26, 1991, the soap will be celebrating his 30th anniversary with a very special episode airing on Monday, Dec. 10. “I think the viewers are gonna love it,” LeBlanc told Soaps In Depth of the anniversary show. “Because it surprised me. There is some stuff that I’m excited about that happens. They used this show to pivot the character.”
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wortfm.org

The Episode With the Missing JB Scream

Mel, Floyd & Allison hold down the fort while Smarty Pants grades Floyd’s assignment during his Rockford vacation; Is a “Public Pretender” an attorney or not?; How to lease a horse; Floyd’s sleep score casts doubt on his academic future; Chucky dolls on the loose in Texas; And other Random Topics; Subscribe to the Mel & Floyd Podcast on itunes and never miss another episode [Unless the power goes off again] – It’s FREE!; Passersby were amazed at the unusually large amounts of blood.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gives Preview of Intense Kensi Blye Scene Ahead of Tomorrow’s New Episode

Kensi Blye is facing some bad dudes in a preview of the next “NCIS: Los Angeles”. The show’s official Instagram posted a clip from the episode, titled “A Land of Wolves”. In the clip, Kensi and a currently unknown woman scramble down a hill to escape from someone. Kensi and the woman speak Spanish to each other, so we can assume the woman is a migrant that Kensi was helping across the border.
LOS ANGELES, CA
treknews.net

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 7 “First Con-tact” Preview + New Images

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 7 “First Con-tact”. Following last week’s star-studded mid-season premiere, Star Trek: Prodigy returns with the series’ seventh episode “First Con-tact“. Written by Diandra Pendleton-Thompson and directed by Steve Ahn and Sung ShinWan, the episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, January 13th.
TV SERIES
Vulture

18 Essential Episodes of This Is Us

Whether you consider This Is Us a deeply moving drama, a cheesy, schlocky soap, or an entertaining mix of both, it’s hard to deny just how big an influence the NBC series has had on pop culture since its debut in 2016. From the career revivals of Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia to the surge in similarly serious ensemble series like A Million Little Things and Little Fires Everywhere to the sheer number of awards bestowed on breakout star Sterling K. Brown, the impact of This Is Us has been substantial. And as the show enters its sixth and final season tonight, the pressure on its cast and crew to solidify that legacy is higher than ever.
TV SERIES
eaglenews.org

Episode 101: The Transformers

Join us as we talk about the robots in disguised, The Transformers! This episode is more than meets the eye!. Hosts: Jared Gonzalez, Patrick Pereira. Master Chief Editor: Joseph Hall. Graphics Editor: Giselle Caruso. Digital Media Editor: Patience Cole. Producer: Jared Gonzalez.
COMICS
The New Yorker

What It Means to See Jesus

A young man once told me that he had seen the face of Jesus in the trunk of a chestnut tree, the bark moving as if it were flesh. An older woman told me that Christ had appeared to her in the afternoon light that poured through her hospital window. A father who was dying of lung cancer confided that he had looked up at a crucifix years ago in a church and watched as the body hanging there writhed and wriggled, coming alive before his eyes; it had been so terrifying that he had never previously told anyone.
RELIGION
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Are Emotional Over Deborah Roberts’ Touching Instagram With Al Roker

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker continue to make their fans smile every time they post about each other on Instagram. The ABC News correspondent and Today show star have been married for over 25 years and have always shared cute moments from their marriage and family along the way. While celebrating the start of 2022, Deborah snapped a date night picture with her husband (which you can see here) and posted it on Instagram along with a reflective caption.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

What Is Epiphany? The Meaning of Epiphany, How to Celebrate, and When to Mark the 12th Day of Christmas

Epiphany is a meaningful time for many Christians. One of the very first holidays (also called feast days) of the year, Epiphany comes on the heels of Christmas celebrations and is a time of joy and faith. While the Biblical origins of Epiphany remain relatively consistent among believers, the actual holiday itself, from the date to its name to its length, actually varies greatly. What is Epiphany and what happens on Epiphany? Find out!
RELIGION

