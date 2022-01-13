Episode 3 Preview

Whether you consider This Is Us a deeply moving drama, a cheesy, schlocky soap, or an entertaining mix of both, it’s hard to deny just how big an influence the NBC series has had on pop culture since its debut in 2016. From the career revivals of Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia to the surge in similarly serious ensemble series like A Million Little Things and Little Fires Everywhere to the sheer number of awards bestowed on breakout star Sterling K. Brown, the impact of This Is Us has been substantial. And as the show enters its sixth and final season tonight, the pressure on its cast and crew to solidify that legacy is higher than ever.
