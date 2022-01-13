Episode 3 Preview

After tonight’s new episode on BBC One, are you curious to learn more about Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 5? There’s a lot to dive into here!. Let’s start with a reminder that there will, in fact, be another episode coming up in just a matter of seven days. This is one that will shift the setting over to Hong Kong, but simultaneously present a whole new set of challenges for David Tennant’s character of Phileas Fogg. What happens when he doesn’t have access to some of his finances? How in the world is he going to be able to make the next move in his journey? This is without even mentioning the trouble that could be coming his way courtesy of Abigail and a new article. There is a lot for him to contend with moving forward here, and the Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 5 synopsis below gives you a far greater sense of that:

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO