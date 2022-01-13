Boston residents have a week to get proof of vaccination before the city’s indoor mandate goes into effect next Friday. Boston restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms and entertainment venues will require proof of vaccination from people 12 and older starting Jan. 15. Residents will have to show proof of at...
We're known for a lot here in Massachusetts and our unique vernacular is at the top of the list. We're not just talking about the world-famous Boston accent, which is actually only held by a small amount of Massachusetts residents and changes regionally depending on the Boston neighborhood. We're talking...
SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerset native’s 1968 Cadillac DeVille made its movie debut in “The Tender Bar.”. Todd Arnone bought the classic car at an estate sale several years ago and said that someone from the movie studio approached his friend about using the vehicle in the Amazon Original film.
A most unusual arrangement helped A Reckoning in Boston get to its final form. Three individuals with widely divergent backgrounds teamed up for what became a collaborative story about Clemente Course students of color reckoning with Boston’s racial history. Filmmaker James Rutenbeck is a two-time recipient of the Alfred...
“Take in some sights, check out some history, find a nice place on the harbor to … hang out, and then grab ourselves a cannoli from my favorite hidden-gem bakery.”. isn’t your typical tour guide. Especially in Boston, where many of the working pros in that biz wear bronze-buckle shoes and lace jabots.
Bacon Doughnut happened upon this newly trash-enhanced SUV that obviously parked in somebody's space. Did you guess South Boston? You win: That's Dorchester Street and West 8th. But this is the New Southie: Notice that the tires still appear to have air in them, and that all windows are all...
Pinkalicious imagines creative possibilities everywhere she looks. Aimed at kids 3-5, PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC encourages viewers to engage in the creative arts and self-expression, including music, dance, theater and visual arts. Get creative with Pinkalicious, Peter and all their friends in Pinkville!. Episode Duration: 28 minutes and 55 seconds. Episode...
In 2016, Mary Kibwana, who worked as maid in Jordan, returned to Kenya with 70% of her body burned. Kibwana is one of many women in Africa and Asia trapped in the Middle East's Kafala System, a set of law governing migrant labor that binds them to their employers. The film gives unprecedented access to the inner workings the system, and the horrific reality faced by thousands of women each day.
BOSTON (WHDH) - A new survey has revealed the reasons why some Massachusetts residents have decided not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. New virus cases are surging as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads, but still, many people say their vaccination plans haven’t changed, according to Quote Wizard analysts.
Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. The scene outside Fanny Jackson Coppin School on the first morning after winter break felt familiar. Children, bundled up in warm jackets, hugged their parents goodbye before skipping past the school gate. Berenice Guadarrama stood near...
Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
"We cannot wait even one more day, one more week to make sure that we’re connecting people to housing.”. Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that 83 people living in the encampments at Mass. and Cass in Boston have been placed into low-threshold housing ahead of the Wednesday deadline set by the city to begin clearing tents in the area, which has become the epicenter of the region’s opioid, housing, and mental health crises.
Ginger Zee is excitedly awaiting the release of her new book, A Little Closer to Home, and made the deal even sweeter for fans. In anticipation of the book release being only two days away, the Good Morning America star took to social media to share that she was doing a giveaway.
The Oliver Estate in Middleborough, Massachusetts near Plymouth has become one of the most famously haunted spots on the SouthCoast in recent years. Even television shows such as Kindred Spirits, Paranormal Lockdown and the web series Haunt ME have made visits to the home that was built in 1769 and played a pivotal role in both the American Revolution and the Underground Railroad.
Gov. Charlie Baker's administration launched a new verifiable tool Monday, while officials in Boston work to roll out a simpler vaccine card app later this week. Massachusetts residents are getting a couple of new options on their phone this week to show they’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, as more communities and businesses move to make vaccination a requirement for certain activities.
With only two days remaining until her self-imposed deadline, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appeared before the media Monday to share an update on the effort to clear the tent encampments around the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. The area, which has long been seen as a public safety hazard, is populated by approximately 145 people who are homeless and have a history of substance use, and some of whom have mental disorders.
The African Serval named “Bruno,” that was retrieved from a Lincoln, Massachusetts resident’s backyard last week, is now looking at a bright future. The wild cat was captured by the MSPCA-Angell’s Community Outreach team after the Lincoln resident made a call reporting the situation. The MSPCA...
Comments / 0