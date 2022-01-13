A Reckoning in Boston

"We cannot wait even one more day, one more week to make sure that we’re connecting people to housing.”. Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that 83 people living in the encampments at Mass. and Cass in Boston have been placed into low-threshold housing ahead of the Wednesday deadline set by the city to begin clearing tents in the area, which has become the epicenter of the region’s opioid, housing, and mental health crises.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO