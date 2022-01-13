ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

A Reckoning in Boston

What happens when you discover that your assumptions are flawed? A white filmmaker...

Boston vaccine mandate takes effect in one week

Boston residents have a week to get proof of vaccination before the city’s indoor mandate goes into effect next Friday. Boston restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms and entertainment venues will require proof of vaccination from people 12 and older starting Jan. 15. Residents will have to show proof of at...
Filmmaker and Clemente Course Students Team Up to Reckon with Systemic Racism

A most unusual arrangement helped A Reckoning in Boston get to its final form. Three individuals with widely divergent backgrounds teamed up for what became a collaborative story about Clemente Course students of color reckoning with Boston’s racial history. Filmmaker James Rutenbeck is a two-time recipient of the Alfred...
THE TYE DYED TOURGUIDE’S BOSTON PIZZA AND WEED OUTINGS

“Take in some sights, check out some history, find a nice place on the harbor to … hang out, and then grab ourselves a cannoli from my favorite hidden-gem bakery.”. isn’t your typical tour guide. Especially in Boston, where many of the working pros in that biz wear bronze-buckle shoes and lace jabots.
The Boston parking wars have begun

Bacon Doughnut happened upon this newly trash-enhanced SUV that obviously parked in somebody's space. Did you guess South Boston? You win: That's Dorchester Street and West 8th. But this is the New Southie: Notice that the tires still appear to have air in them, and that all windows are all...
- The Secret Life of Henrietta/Photographer Peter

Pinkalicious imagines creative possibilities everywhere she looks. Aimed at kids 3-5, PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC encourages viewers to engage in the creative arts and self-expression, including music, dance, theater and visual arts. Get creative with Pinkalicious, Peter and all their friends in Pinkville!. Episode Duration: 28 minutes and 55 seconds. Episode...
- Why Slavery? Maid In Hell

In 2016, Mary Kibwana, who worked as maid in Jordan, returned to Kenya with 70% of her body burned. Kibwana is one of many women in Africa and Asia trapped in the Middle East's Kafala System, a set of law governing migrant labor that binds them to their employers. The film gives unprecedented access to the inner workings the system, and the horrific reality faced by thousands of women each day.
Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
Mayor Wu: 83 people from Mass. and Cass placed in housing with space for more as deadline for tent clearing approaches

"We cannot wait even one more day, one more week to make sure that we’re connecting people to housing.”. Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that 83 people living in the encampments at Mass. and Cass in Boston have been placed into low-threshold housing ahead of the Wednesday deadline set by the city to begin clearing tents in the area, which has become the epicenter of the region’s opioid, housing, and mental health crises.
Paranormal Activity Caught on Camera from Historic Oliver Estate Near Plymouth, Massachusetts

The Oliver Estate in Middleborough, Massachusetts near Plymouth has become one of the most famously haunted spots on the SouthCoast in recent years. Even television shows such as Kindred Spirits, Paranormal Lockdown and the web series Haunt ME have made visits to the home that was built in 1769 and played a pivotal role in both the American Revolution and the Underground Railroad.
Massachusetts and Boston are releasing two different ways for residents to show digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Gov. Charlie Baker's administration launched a new verifiable tool Monday, while officials in Boston work to roll out a simpler vaccine card app later this week. Massachusetts residents are getting a couple of new options on their phone this week to show they’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, as more communities and businesses move to make vaccination a requirement for certain activities.
Three key things to know about Wu's plan for Mass. and Cass

With only two days remaining until her self-imposed deadline, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appeared before the media Monday to share an update on the effort to clear the tent encampments around the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. The area, which has long been seen as a public safety hazard, is populated by approximately 145 people who are homeless and have a history of substance use, and some of whom have mental disorders.
