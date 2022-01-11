Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Threats To Federal Law Enforcement Reportedly Rising Since Mar-A-Lago Search
An intelligence bulletin released by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security urges law enforcement to stay vigilant following the search of Trump's Florida home.
Comments / 0