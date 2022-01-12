ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed's Brainard Stresses Priority of Curbing Inflation Down to 2% Goal

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is expected to stress the central bank’s priority to get inflation back down to 2%, while protecting economic gains already made to support a full recovery. “[I]nflation is too high … Our monetary policy is...

MarketWatch

Biden White House adviser stresses that inflation is global phenomenon, highlights 'some welcome deceleration'

Top White House economic adviser Brian Deese on Wednesday addressed new data that showed inflation at a nearly 40-year high, telling reporters that increasing prices are a "global phenomenon" that's connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said the unique strength of the U.S. economic recovery makes the nation "well-positioned to attack the challenges of prices and costs head-on." He also said there has been "some welcome deceleration" in price increases in some areas such as grocery items, but the increases are still too high.
StreetInsider.com

Fed's Brainard vows to fight inflation, deflects Republican climate criticism

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider. WASHINGTON (Reuters) -...
Lael Brainard
SFGate

Brainard vows to help combat inflation as No. 2 Fed official

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lael Brainard pledged in written remarks Wednesday to help the Federal Reserve fight a spike in inflation while still supporting the economic recovery — a tricky balancing act she would face if confirmed as the Fed's No. 2 official. Brainard, a member of the central...
StreetInsider.com

Fed's Brainard nods to March rate hike as calls for action grow

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers wear protective face mask as they walk down 5th Avenue as new New York State indoor masking mandates went into effect amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., December 13, 2021. REUTERS/M. News and research before you hear about...
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve official indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Official data shows signs the wave of increases may have peaked at the end of the year, but with inflation at its highest level in nearly four decades, more economists and some Fed officials say the central bank might have to be more aggressive to stem the surge. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday. "I'm very concerned about the high level of inflation," Fed Governor Lael Brainard said at her nomination hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.
