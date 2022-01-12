ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reebok & Bape To Drop Some New Colorways Of Instapump Fury & Classic Club C 85

Collaborating clothing brands are all the craze these days as hypebeasts and fashionado’s go gaga over two hot brands dropping exclusive capsule collections and the latest collaborative drop will be coming courtesy of Reebok and A Bathing Ape.

A few weeks ago the two teased the upcoming collaboration but now we got a look at what they have in store and it’s going to be a problem. For their highly anticipated drop, Bape will be giving the colorful camouflage treatment to Reebok’s Instapump Fury while keeping it casually clean with the Classic Club C 85. Giving their signature camo imprint on the Instapump Fury’s, Bape decided to get extra colorful with the silhouette instead of going the traditional green camouflage colorway and giving each foot it’s own distinctive color blocking. Meanwhile the Classic Club C 85 will be boasting a clean white look while sporting red and white stitching to make them pop and bears the BAPE logo on the tongue. Definitely a summer banger.

The BAPE x Instapump Fury and Club C 85 are set to drop on January 15 at the tune of $200 and $150 respectively. Check out pics of the upcoming collaboration and let us know if you’ll be picking up either of the pairs some this Saturday.

Related
Footwear News

Air Jordan 11 Adapt ‘Dark Powder Blue’ Is Releasing Soon

Jordan Brand has another iteration of the popular Air Jordan 11 sneaker dropping soon. After re-releasing the “Cool Grey” colorway on Dec. 11 in celebration of the style’s 20th anniversary, the brand confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 11 “Dark Powder Blue” will hit shelves before month’s end. The latest style features a clean white gridded translucent upper that’s combined with subtle light blue and reflective accents throughout the material. Unlike its basketball counterpart, this version of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium nubuck leather on the mudguard. Rounding out the design are buttons that appear at...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Orlando" Officially Unveiled: Photos

Penny Hardaway was responsible for some pretty incredible sneaker trends as far as basketball is concerned. He helped popularize the Foamposite, and he also came through with some incredible signature shoes. One such model was his first which is the Nike Air Max Penny 1. This silhouette had a lot of great colorways, including the OG "Orlando" which was based off of the color scheme of the Magic.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
sneakernews.com

T-Mac And A.I. Collide In This Reebok Question Mash-up With adidas

Despite Reebok being sold off by adidas, it seems that the formerly unified brands are moving forward with its crossover agenda in which notable entities from both sides collide into one. Whether it be two signature athletes (think Shaq and Dame) or two properties (Instapump Fury and BOOST), these amalgams have been met with praise for its bold decision to cross brand lines.
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Two New Colorways to Its Crystal-Covered LV Trainer

Two new colorways arrive for ‘s crystal-covered LV Trainer sneaker. The first colorway arrives in pink, purple and blue with crystals adorning the majority of the shoe minus the rear rubber section and collar. The yellow pair has almost a Thunder color scheme with black, yellow, and white crystals that cover the entire shore in addition to the “#54” lettering at the heel — signifying 1854, the year Louis Vuitton was founded.
inputmag.com

Prada’s Adidas Forum sneakers are ridiculously elegant and so expensive

Adidas and Prada are committed to making waves in the luxury streetwear market. After debuting their original A + P Luna Rossa sneaker last year, the duo has returned with a footwear collection centered around Prada Re-Nylon, challenging whether exclusive designer styles can align with recycled materials. Made up of black and white Adidas Forum styles — each offered in high and low top models — the capsule uses 100 percent regenerated nylon, made from discarded plastic that has been collected from landfill sites and oceans across the world.
Hypebae

An On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Dazzling Blue"

Fresh off the heels of the release of an updated adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Beluga Reflective,” the 350 V2 returns in a “Dazzling Blue” colorway. Sleek black covers most of the Primeknit upper as well as the laces and lining. A pop of color comes by way of a royal blue lateral stripe bearing “SPLY-350” branding. The shoe’s charcoal gray midsole features the model’s typical BOOST responsive cushioning.
hypebeast.com

Behind the HYPE: How the Nike Air Max 1 Became One of the Most Iconic and Influential Sneakers of All Time

When legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield introduced the concept for the Nike Air Max 1 in 1987, it was not well received by his colleagues. Like many ideas that are ahead of their time, others thought the running shoe was too risky and that Hatfield had pushed it too far. Cut to today, over three decades later, and the Air Max 1 is one of the most iconic and beloved silhouettes in Nike’s arsenal. It’s popular among celebrities and athletes, has been refreshed with numerous collaborations and colorways, and even has a day that’s dedicated entirely to celebrating the model. The latest installment of Behind the HYPE shares how the Air Max 1 went from a controversial running shoe to one of the most influential sneakers of all time.
themusicuniverse.com

Cardi B, Reebok drop new metallic apparel & sneaker collection

Latest capsule inspired by rapper’s NYC hometown at night. Coming off the heels of the massively successful launch of Reebok x Cardi B’s capsule collection “Let Me Be… In My World” this summer, the iconic brand and legendary artist are teaming up again for the second drop, “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime.” The collection, inspired by Cardi’s Home of NYC at night, comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up that nods to the bright lights and vibrant city skyline. The collection continues the rapper’s legacy while paying homage to the city that made her who she is today.
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 7 "Citrus" Makes a Juicy Return

The highly favored Air Jordan 7 “Citrus” colorway will be making a comeback for the model’s 30th-anniversary celebration this year for the first time in over a decade. Along with the return, the Jordan Brand looks to release 15 new offerings as its Spring 2022 lineup which includes an AJ 7 in a special “Sapphire” palette.
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 36 "Sunset" Has an Official Release Date

Since the release of the Air Jordan 36, the silhouette has gained immense momentum amongst sneaker fans. Adding to its Jordan Brand fleet is the Air Jordan 36 “Sunset” set to debut in early 2022. The forthcoming pair sees the Air Jordan 36 come in an orange and...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 14 "Ginger" Poised For A Comeback In 2022: Details

Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 14 had some pretty dope colorways back in the late 90s. While most remember "The Last Shot," there are still some other models that will elicit a bit of nostalgia. One such shoe is the Air Jordan 14 "Ginger" which came out all the way back in 1999.
92.7 The Block

The Louis Vuitton x Air Jordan 1 Is Amongst Us

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 collaboration was really one for the books as sneakerheads and collectors went bananas for the highly sought after collaboration, but can the Louis Vuitton x Air Jordan 1 collabo achieve the same level of hype and success? We’re about to find out. Recently pics leaked of the upcoming collaboration […]
sneakernews.com

Red Patent Leather Lands On The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT

On the eve of the Air Jordan 1 “Patent Bred”‘s release date, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has appeared in a “Satin Snake”-reminiscent colorway, complete with patent leather paneling across the upper. Akin to the aforementioned women’s offering from August 2020, the newly-surfaced pair...
SneakerFiles

Reebok Answer 1 OG ‘White Red’ Returning in 2022

The Reebok Answer 1 was Allen Iverson’s second signature shoe with the brand and will debut in 1997. One of the original colorways comes in White and Red and was last launched in 2018. For fans of the pair, we will have another chance to buy in 2022. Around...
Sole Collector

Jordan Brand Reveals Spring 2022 Air Jordan Retro Lineup

As we get ready to enter the New Year, Jordan Brand is giving fans a closer look at the styles that will be hitting stores in the forthcoming season via this Spring 2022 Air Jordan Retro preview. The brand confirmed today that at least 15 Air Jordan colorways for men,...
Footwear News

P.J. Tucker is Selling 100 Pairs of Sneakers from His Personal Archive on eBay

P.J. Tucker is allowing sneakerheads to buy pairs from his personal shoe collection this holiday season, thanks to a new partnership with eBay and streetwear retailer Solestage. The Miami Heat baller — and one-time FN cover star — is parting ways with 100 pairs of sneakers, hailing from top athletic brands including Nike and Air Jordan, with 32 styles are available now on eBay. Ranging from $500-$15,000, Tucker’s eBay styles are some of the sneaker world’s most coveted pairs. The baller’s collection includes many pairs worn at his own games over the years, such as the rare “Eminem”” Air Jordan 2 Retro...
SneakerFiles

Jordan 6 Rings GS ‘Atmosphere’ Coming Soon

The latest move from Jordan Brand on the Jordan 6 Rings will be to release several kids exclusive colorways. Recently, we showcased a pair that was highlighted in ‘Neon Green’, and now, we look at the upcoming ‘Atmosphere’ iteration. This Jordan 6 Rings features an Atmosphere,...
SneakerFiles

Reebok Question Low ‘Alive With Color’ Debuts January 21st

As we are still early in 2022, we already have a growing lineup from Reebok and Allen Iverson. The Reebok Question Low ‘Alive With Color’ will be one of the following drops and features 90s vibes. With the nickname ‘Alive With Color,’ you could probably guess that this...
