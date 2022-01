Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 13, 2021: Columbia Sportswear Co. has named Jim Beeman as VP of U.S. sales for the Columbia brand. Beeman will report to Tim Sheerin, SVP of global wholesale for the Columbia brand. “Jim has led multiple teams at Nike and driven significant growth in support of large integrated wholesale partnerships, driven category brand marketing and retail brand marketing, as well as territory-based teams across wholesale, digital and direct,” Sheerin said in a...

