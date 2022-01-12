ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dwayne Forrester: Second man charged with murder over 2018 stabbing

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA second man has been charged with murdering a 21-year-old stabbed to death four years ago. Dwayne Forrester was found injured in Little Garth in Pitsea, Essex, at about 20:45 BST...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Pure evil’ murderer of toddler Star Hobson is jailed for life

The “pure evil” woman who murdered 16-month-old Star Hobson has been told she must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.Bouncer and security guard Savannah Brockhill 28, was jailed for life at Bradford Crown Court alongside Star’s mother, Frankie Smith 20, who was handed an eight-year sentence for causing or allowing her daughter’s death.The killing of Star and details of how she was subjected to months of assaults and psychological harm have caused an outcry, especially as the trial came so soon after the case of murdered Solihull six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.Star’s great-grandfather, David Fawcett, has led the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Distressing’ CCTV of man run over four times is shown at Old Bailey murder trial

Jurors in a murder trial have been shown a “distressing” video of a driver of a car repeatedly and “deliberately” running over the victim.The footage played in the Old Bailey on Wednesday (5 January) shows a BMW X6 being driven four times over John Avers, 47, in a supermarket car park.Jurors were told that Mr Avers suffered “catastrophic” injuries when he was held down before being run over in Dagenham, Essex.Bobby Ternent, 32, and his father Gary Ternent, 59, are accused of murdering Mr Avers shortly before midnight on 13 September 2020.Before playing the footage, jurors were warned that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Barry: Knifeman, 18, jailed for former friend's murder

An 18-year-old convicted of murdering a former friend has been jailed for at least 18 years. Jack Barry, 19, was found injured on West Road, Hamstead, Birmingham, on 7 March and died at the scene. Cameron Cheshire, of West Road, Great Barr, Sandwell, was last week found guilty of murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sarah West: New appeal over woman missing for eight months

Police and the family of a woman who went missing last year have renewed their appeal for help to find her. Sarah West, 46, from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, was last seen walking on the A165, near Cayton Bay, at about 07:30 BST on Sunday 25 April 2021. Police said everyone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

Man charged with attempted murder, arson over drug debt

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a fire that police say was meant to kill residents of a Vergennes home. Thursday, the suspect appeared in court. Police say early Wednesday morning they responded to 49 Booth Woods for reports of a car fire at the home. The suspect, Eddy Santiago,...
VERGENNES, VT
BBC

Killer cagefighter Liam Hall jailed for attack on girls

A cagefighter and convicted killer has been jailed for life for attacking two 13-year-old girls and his partner. Liam Hall, 33, shattered bones in his victims' faces after knocking them unconscious, and left his 24-year-old girlfriend with serious injuries. Hall was high on drink and drugs when he launched the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
BBC

Porthcawl one-punch killer Christopher George jailed

A "morally despicable" killer who ended a man's life with one punch has been sentenced to five years in prison. Christopher George, of Heol-Y-Berllan, Pyle, Bridgend county, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last month. He left Carl Chinnock, 50, with a serious head injury in Porthcawl's Salt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two teenage boys charged with manslaughter after grandmother dies in house fire

Two teenage boys are to appear in court charged with manslaughter offences after an 88-year-old woman died in a house fire.According to the Metropolitan Police, Josephine Smith was pronounced dead at the scene after being called to a fire on Queens Park Road, Romford, on Thursday.Kai Cooper, 18, of Cleve Road, Leatherhead, and another 15-year-old boy, from Southend, are to make an appearance at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.Both are charged with manslaughter of Ms Smith and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.The Met have also said the pair have been charged with assault by beating in relation to a separate offence which took place 27 October in High Road, Ilford.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Killers jailed over Perry Barr crash with moped

Two men have been jailed for killing a teenager on a moped by deliberately driving into him. Liam Mooney, 16, was a pillion passenger when Paul Biggs and Dale Sharpen crashed into him on Rocky Lane in Birmingham on 22 March last year. Biggs, 26, and Sharpen, 31, both from...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Beaconsfield: Man has chunk of nose bitten off at service station

A "chunk" of a man's nose has been bitten off in an attack at a service station. The 20-year-old was outside the entrance to Beaconsfield Services on the M40 when the incident happened at about 04:30 GMT on 19 December. A man, aged 20, from Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, has been arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAKE TV

Suspect charged in stabbing death of Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 27-year-old Kansas man has been charged in connection to fatal stabbing incident in north Wichita. Bryce Marc Johnson of Bel Aire, made his first court appearance on Wednesday and was charged with first-degree murder. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex...
WICHITA, KS
BBC

Bolton stabbings: Man charged with murder after street attack

A man has been charged with murdering a man in a knife attack in a street. Tyrone Williamson, 25, died in hospital after the stabbing in Battenberg Road, Bolton, on 11 December. Two hours later a 41-year-old man was attacked on nearby Lincoln Road taken to hospital with serious injuries,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man charged with attempted murder after Saturday morning stabbings and standoff

NEWBURGH – Fifty-four-year-old Charles McLean has been arrested by the City of Newburgh Police after a three-hour standoff on Van Ness Street Saturday morning. McLean has been charged with attempted murder and assault, with additional charges pending, according to police officials. The breaking coverage of the incident was covered...
NEWBURGH, NY

