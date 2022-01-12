ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghana’s economy closed 2021 with 12.6% inflation rate – GSS

Cover picture for the articleThe national year-on-year inflation rate was 12.6% in December 2021, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the 12.2% recorded in November 2021, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has said. Month-on-month (November 2021 – December 2021) inflation was...

Bloomberg: Ghana debt moves deeper into distress

As the era of cheap money draws to an end, bondholders are no longer prepared to cut Ghana any slack. The West African nation’s dollar bonds have slumped 10% in 10 days, moving deeper into distressed territory as investors judge that re-financing debt in the Eurobond market won’t be an option when the Federal Reserve hikes rates and budget targets remain elusive.
ECB's Villeroy: We are very close to the peak in inflation

“We are very near to the peak in inflation,” European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview with LCI TV on Wednesday. EUJR/USD is trading near-daily lows of 1.1355, knocked down by the resurgent US dollar demand. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements...
China’s Inflation Pressures Ease, Adding to Rate Cut Calls

(Bloomberg) -- China’s inflation pressures moderated in December as commodity prices and food costs slid, giving policy makers scope to cut interest rates to cushion the economy’s downturn. The producer price index rose 10.3% from a year earlier, down from November’s 12.9%, while the consumer price index increased...
No tax for Ghanaians who earn GH¢365 and below -- GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA has announced that Ghanaians who receive Ghc365 and below will not be required to pay tax. According to the GRA, this is due to the amendment (no. 2) of the Income Tax Act, 2021 (Act 1071). GRA in a tweet said; "We are happy to...
Britain’s stalling economy blamed on inflation and product shortages

Britain’s economic recovery stalled before the arrival of the Omicron variant of Covid and the dampening effect of the government’s plan B restrictions on consumer spending in the Christmas shopping period, a wide-ranging company survey has found. Businesses blamed spiralling inflation and shortages of imported goods for a...
Turkey’s yearly inflation rate leaps to more than 36%

The yearly increase in food prices was 43.8%, the data showed. Turkey’s yearly inflation climbed by the fastest pace in 19 years, jumping to 36.08% in December, official data showed. The Turkish Statistical Institute said the consumer price index increased by 13.58% in December from the previous month, further...
Peru’s inflation closes 2021 at 13-year high

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru has ended 2021 with inflation of 6.43%, the highest rate in 13 years and well above the upper end of the central bank’s target, the government said on Saturday. The South American country, one of the world’s largest producers of minerals, had an annual...
S.Korea’s central bank raises rates amid inflation worries

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s central bank raised its benchmark rate back to where it was before the pandemic on Friday, seeking to restrain inflation and household debt growth as global policymakers move to end emergency stimulus to contain rapid consumer price rises. The Bank of Korea’s monetary...
UN forecasts lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023

The United Nations forecast lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023 on Thursday, saying the world is facing new waves of coronavirus infections, persistent labor market challenges, lingering supply chain issues and rising inflationary pressures.The U.N. said that after expanding 5.5% in 2021 -- the highest rate of global economic growth in more than four decades -- the world economy is projected to grow only 4% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023.Liu Zhenmin, the U.N. undersecretary-general for economic and social affairs, said at a news conference releaseasing the economic report that two years after the start of the...
Inflation inequality: Poorest Americans are hit hardest by soaring prices on necessities

The fastest rate of inflation in 40 years is hurting families across the U.S. who are seeing ever-higher prices for everything from meat and potatoes to housing and gasoline. But behind the headline number that’s been widely reported is something that often gets overlooked: Inflation affects different households in different ways – and sometimes hurts those with the least, the most. Inflation, as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is designed to track the price increases in a typical U.S. household’s basket of goods. The problem is spending bundles differ across households. For example, a family in the lowest...
US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
Japan’s Suzuki: Closely watching the impact of FX moves on the economy

Commenting on the currency price movements, the Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that they are “closely watching the impact of FX moves on the economy.”. “FX stability is important,’ Suzuki added. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled...
Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
Asian factories take Omicron risks in stride, for now

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity grew in December as companies took rising global cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in stride, though persistent supply constraints and rising input costs clouded the outlook for some economies. The rising rate of global infections have raised eyebrows among policymakers,...
Tomlinson: Consumers and voters will shape the economy and inflation in 2022

Never has the average American held more power over the nation’s future. From inflation to COVID, from politics to energy, the choices that working and middle-class Americans make in 2022 will determine the nation’s economic health and political stability. People like to blame the president when inflation spikes,...
