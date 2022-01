President Joe Biden called for the Senate to change the filibuster to pass voting rights in a fiery speech in Georgia. Mr Biden, who spent 36 years in the Senate, explained to a crowd in Atlanta that he did not come to the decision lightly.Mr Biden hailed Georgia Democrats for their grassroots operation that led to him becoming the first Democrat to win the state since 1992 and electing Sens Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. He contrasted those victories by pointing to Republicans passing laws that he said would make it harder to vote.At least 32 new laws in...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO