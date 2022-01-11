ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will STALKER 2 be the first of many postponements in 2022? – Multiplayer.it

By Kim Lee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an insider STALKER 2 it could be postponed for a few months. If this rumor is confirmed, the GSC Game World shooter will in fact be the first weight postponement of 2022 and to which unfortunately many others could follow over the next few months. Postponements in...

SVG

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in January 2022

Every month, Sony offers a few PlayStation games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service. Now, the company has revealed the first few games hitting the service in the new year. Available starting January 4th, Sony will add three titles to PlayStation Plus, and you’ll...
STALKER 2 delayed to December

GSC Game World is delaying STALKER 2’s release to December 8. The developer has taken to Twitter to explain that the extra development time is needed to fulfil the team’s vision and get the game to a state everyone is content with. “STALKER 2 is the biggest project...
leaks and predictions on the new free PS5 and PS4 games

The free PlayStation Plus games of January 2022 were made available earlier this month but we are already talking about possible new games for PS4 and PS5 arriving in February for all subscribers to Sony’s premium service. January was a busy month thanks to the debut of Persona 5...
according to the latest rumors the postponement is around the corner

Last year was particularly full of postponements and, fortunately, in the first days of 2022 we have not yet witnessed the shift of the release date of the most anticipated products. According to the latest rumors, however, the first that could suffer this fate is precisely STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl.
sales equal to Ghost of Tsushima, was he really killed by Metacritic? – Multiplayer.it

In these days the success of Ghost of Tsushima has been celebrated which, after about a year and a half from its original release, has reached 8 million copies sold, or the same result that was previously achieved by Days Gone and probably exceeded thanks to the sales of the PC version, which, however, was not properly celebrated. Let’s assume that we do not want to express evaluations on the decision to cancel the Days Gone 2 project, given that, moreover, the idea of ​​seeing Bend Studio working on another project may be even more interesting, but there is clearly something strange in the way the franchise has been handled at Sony and it may be worth discussing for a moment, as the topic has been re-launched by the game director Jeff Ross, now out of Sony.
how does it fare on PC?

On March 26th, Monster Hunter Rise marked the return in style of the Capcom saga in the playful ecosystem of Nintendo, with a proposal that skilfully mixed tradition and innovation to give fans an excellent stage in the evolutionary path of the franchise, including great improvements to the quality of life, new features of thickness and a decidedly rich content baggage. While keeping intact the “playful flavor” of the series, Rise has in fact introduced elements that are now indispensable such as the rideable Canynes, and has expanded the gameplay with new mechanics such as those related to thread insects or to the Endemic Fauna (for more details, we invite you to read our previous Monster Hunter Rise review).
The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch announced with trailer – Nerd4.life

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection was announced for Nintendo Switch from Ubisoft, complete with trailer and release date: the collection will be available on the hybrid console starting February 17. The news confirms the predictions from an insider, which in December had spoken precisely of the imminent arrival of...
Xbox Series X and S beat PS5 in December 2021 in the UK, but are under Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

Xbox Series X and S they did better than PS5 to December 2021 on the English market, despite the best-selling console was Nintendo Switch. According to what Christopher Dring reported on Games Industry, a total of 560,000 consoles were sold in the UK during the month, for revenues of 200 million pounds. The data was provided by the company GfK, for years a point of reference for the surveys of the trend of the video game industry in the reign of Elizabeth II.
a possible restock coming next week from GameStop?

No new PlayStation 5 restock has been seen from GameStop for several weeks now. But some clues suggest that next week could be the right time. As you know, the last restock of PlayStation 5 made by GameStop dates back to last December 22, after which there has been no trace until today. We were expecting new restocks with the resumption of live shows in the studio both January 5th and last Wednesday January 12th 2022. But in both cases there was a stalemate.
