Will STALKER 2 be the first of many postponements in 2022? – Multiplayer.it

In these days the success of Ghost of Tsushima has been celebrated which, after about a year and a half from its original release, has reached 8 million copies sold, or the same result that was previously achieved by Days Gone and probably exceeded thanks to the sales of the PC version, which, however, was not properly celebrated. Let’s assume that we do not want to express evaluations on the decision to cancel the Days Gone 2 project, given that, moreover, the idea of ​​seeing Bend Studio working on another project may be even more interesting, but there is clearly something strange in the way the franchise has been handled at Sony and it may be worth discussing for a moment, as the topic has been re-launched by the game director Jeff Ross, now out of Sony.

