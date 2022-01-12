ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

Elizabethtown College School of Engineering, Math, and Computer Science Honored by National Diversity Recognition Program

Cover picture for the articleThe Elizabethtown College School of Engineering, Math, and Computer Science has been honored by the American Society for Engineering Education’s (ASEE) Diversity Recognition Program, earning Bronze Level recognition in December 2021. bronze category is the highest level issued to institutions during the current submission cycle and recognizes that...

