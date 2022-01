The holiday season will be gone before we know it, which means we’ll tuck away the cookie tins and gravy boats and prepare ourselves for the season of self-restraint and suppression. In other words, New Year’s Resolutions centered around diet and exercise. And it’s no secret that diet companies and gyms are eager to reinforce shame about our bodies or habits. After all, it’s estimated that 45 million Americans go on a diet each year, and spend $33 billion each year on weight loss products, according to a study from the Boston Medical Center.

