2 “B-Rated” Cryptos to Sell… and 2 Rising Stars to Buy

After a turbulent start to 2022, cryptocurrency markets are recovering nicely. Investors could only watch and grimace as collective crypto prices crashed last week. These plunging prices caused many to wonder what the coming year would bring. Thankfully, halfway through this week, prices are rising again. While most cryptos are still down the week, they remain in the green for the day, indicating that prices have once again stabilized. Some of the most impressive gains that we’ve seen today have been from Stellar Lumens (CCC:XLM-USD). The crypto of the open source decentralized protocol is up almost 12% for the day. Unlike many other names on the list of largest cryptos by market cap, though, XLM is in the green by 1.45% for the week.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO