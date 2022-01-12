ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 “B-Rated” Cryptos to Sell… and 2 Rising Stars to Buy

By Thomas Yeung
InvestorPlace
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is excerpted from Tom Yeung’s Moonshot Investor newsletter. To make sure you don’t miss any of Tom’s potential 100x picks, subscribe to his mailing list here. The “Everything Bubble” Continues to Deflate. Bonds… Treasury… Crypto…. The past week has been...

The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC surges in value as US inflation hits 39-year high

The price of bitcoin has continued to rebound on Thursday, after briefly crashing below $40,000 at the start of the week. The cryptocurrency experienced the longest continuous decline since 2018 in the first week of January, with market analysts warning that a severe sell-off could take place take place if it falls below the key psychological level of $40,000.Funds are already being moved onto exchanges by some investors, with one anonymous wallet transferring more than $40 million in BTC onto Coinbase.Other leading cryptocurrencies have experienced a similar downturn in fortunes to bitcoin, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana...
Cardano
InvestorPlace

7 Killer Cryptos to Buy for January

It’s been a rough start to 2022 for crypto investors. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has witnessed meaningful correction and altcoin have followed. Unrest in Kazakhstan has resulted in Bitcoin network power slumps and that’s one reason for the correction. Further, the Federal Reserve has signaled tapering and rate hikes are coming in 2022. Relative tightening of liquidity is another reason for some weakness in the crypto world.
pymnts

Coinbase Buys FairX to Offer Crypto Derivatives in US

Coinbase will buy U.S. based derivatives platform FairX, which could allow the company to offer crypto derivatives products in the U.S., CoinDesk reported Wednesday (Jan. 12). That would be a shift from the current situation, where only a few exchanges let U.S. investors to trade bitcoin and ether futures. Cash-settled products have usually been the most popular, and longest-available, products.
InvestorPlace

Even as Awareness Grows, Crypto.com Coin Could Still Trend Lower

The price of Crypto.com Coin (CCC:CRO-USD) keeps on dropping. On Jan. 1, it was trading for around 57 cents per token. In less than two weeks, it’s dipped down to 48 cents per token. As cryptocurrencies continue to be under pressure, CRO-USD, which went up nearly five-fold during late October/early November, looks set to give back more of its gains.
InvestorPlace

Stellar Lumens Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot XLM Crypto Go by 2025?

After a turbulent start to 2022, cryptocurrency markets are recovering nicely. Investors could only watch and grimace as collective crypto prices crashed last week. These plunging prices caused many to wonder what the coming year would bring. Thankfully, halfway through this week, prices are rising again. While most cryptos are still down the week, they remain in the green for the day, indicating that prices have once again stabilized. Some of the most impressive gains that we’ve seen today have been from Stellar Lumens (CCC:XLM-USD). The crypto of the open source decentralized protocol is up almost 12% for the day. Unlike many other names on the list of largest cryptos by market cap, though, XLM is in the green by 1.45% for the week.
InvestorPlace

Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Could Robinhood Take the SHIB Crypto?

Meme-coin darling and frequent moon-traveler Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is rumored to be listed on trading platform Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) as early as February. Now, judging from the looks of things, cryptocurrency bulls are barking in rejoice. Shiba Inu price predictions are everywhere today, with listing rumors prompting a strong jump for the crypto.
InvestorPlace

IMRN Stock Alert: What Is the Huge Catalyst Sending Immuron Soaring?

Today, one of the best-performing stocks in the market is Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN). At the time of writing, IMRN stock has soared more than 40% on extremely high volume. This move brings IMRN stock to its highest level in more than a month. Accordingly, an extreme amount of bullish sentiment appears to be priced into the stock today. This especially small micro-cap stock has seen its market capitalization surge to a little more than $20 million at the time of writing. Thus, IMRN has clearly made many investors’ watchlists today.
InvestorPlace

Down 13%, Visa Stock Looks Like a Buy for Long-term Growth and Profits

With interest rates expected to rise and consumer spending holding up, now is an opportune time to add credit card giant Visa (NYSE:V) to a stock portfolio. Shares of V stock are on sale right now, having come down 13% in the last six months to now trade around $215.
InvestorPlace

Shiba Inu Is Unlikely to Repeat Its Huge Gains in 2022

The beginning of the year has been unpleasant for crypto investors. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and altcoins have witnessed a meaningful correction. Very predictably, meme coins like Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) have not been spared. Shiba Inu was already in a downtrend after making highs in October 2021. With the recent correction, Shiba...
InvestorPlace

Canoo Stock May Finally Have Been Hammered Down Into Buy Territory

I’ve been writing quite a bit about electric vehicle (EV) plays like Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock. Every time I have, I constantly said they were way overvalued and that sooner or later, a reckoning was going to wash away a significant amount of profits that investors has accumulated. If you...
InvestorPlace

Ethereum: It’s Not Much of an Inflation Hedge After All

Cryptocurrencies are supposed to protect their holders against fiat money debasement. That’s one of the central tenets of the bull case for Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and other leading cryptos. In a way, crypto is supposed to be precious metals of the 21st century. Gold and silver have long...
