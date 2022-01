RUDYARD — Rudyard senior E.J. Suggitt signed to play baseball at Spring Arbor next year after having success in multiple sports for the Bulldogs in high school. Suggitt has played five sports at Rudyard, primarily competing in football, basketball and baseball along with lettering in cross country and track. He helped lead the Bulldogs’ football and basketball teams to the state semifinals and the baseball team to the regional final in 2021.

RUDYARD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO