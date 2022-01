If you're not tailgating before a Bucs or Bulls game at Raymond James Stadium, you're missing out. For $15 to $25 parking fees you might as well get your money's worth. Frankly, they better be thankful we're not bringing in farm animals and plowing the land for next to our parking spots for those kinds of prices, but I digress. Any good tailgate needs a number of things to be great and not just some boring time broiling in the sun waiting for the game to start. We have also shared parking tips for Buccaneers and Bulls games that you can check out. Here are a few tailgating essentials we recommend:

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO