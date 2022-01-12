ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

TVL games have high scorers

marysvilleonline.net
 1 day ago

Wins Tuesday helped out Twin Valley League teams with seeds before the midseason tournament starts...

www.marysvilleonline.net

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Hawkeyes Have Nation’s Leading Scorers in Men’s AND Women’s Basketball

This probably doesn't happen very often -- when the same university has the nation's leading scorers in both men's AND women's basketball. GO HAWKEYES!. As of January 11th, sophomore Keegan Murray is averaging 24.7 points per game, leading the Hawkeyes to an 11-4 overall record. The Cedar Rapids native has been racking up the points this season --- and pulling down a hefty amount of rebounds as well. On November 16, he posted 27 points, 21 rebounds in a 17-point win against North Carolina Central. It was the first 20-point, 20-rebound game by an Iowa player since Bruce King in 1977.
COLLEGE SPORTS
backroadsnews.com

New seeding system being used for TVL tourney

The Twin Valley League (TVL) will use a new seeding system for its annual mid-season league basketball tournament, which is set to begin on Saturday in Frankfort. The TVL board approved using a “power points” system to designate seeds for the tournament, rather than using the previous method of using each team’s league record before the tournament. Since some teams played several league games…
FRANKFORT, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tvl#Twin Valley League
KSN News

Wichita Force indoor football team removed from league

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Champions Indoor Football (CIF) removed the Wichita Force from their league on Thursday, Jan. 13. The CIF announced the removal of the team in a Facebook post where they stated that the Wichita Force was found to be in violation of multiple league requirements. The post also says that the […]
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy