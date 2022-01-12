TVL games have high scorers

This probably doesn't happen very often -- when the same university has the nation's leading scorers in both men's AND women's basketball. GO HAWKEYES!. As of January 11th, sophomore Keegan Murray is averaging 24.7 points per game, leading the Hawkeyes to an 11-4 overall record. The Cedar Rapids native has been racking up the points this season --- and pulling down a hefty amount of rebounds as well. On November 16, he posted 27 points, 21 rebounds in a 17-point win against North Carolina Central. It was the first 20-point, 20-rebound game by an Iowa player since Bruce King in 1977.

