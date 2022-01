Some of you might know Cody Shugart from Victoria. If not, maybe you have heard of 'Not Jim Cantore'? Shughart has brought us a little comedic relief in the past with his 'Not Jim Cantore' weather reports. However, since we are not in hurricane season he has found another way to spend his free time. Cody Shugart and his boys have been spending their Sunday evenings preparing food and feeding the hungry. The act of kindness which has become known as 'Sunday dinner' started back in October and has continued to grow every Sunday.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO