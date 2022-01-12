ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The Week Ahead in Beer: Raise a pint or two to a great humanitarian

By Stoutmeister
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of us in the Crew, Erin especially, were saddened to hear the recent news of the death of actress and animal rights activist Betty White. Well, the good folks over at Tractor have decided to honor her on what would have been her 100th birthday this coming Monday. If you...

nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

The Week Ahead in Beer: New year, same challenges

Here we are, what year is this? Beats me (Franz Solo). Nothing is quite as it was. Up is down, stout is IPA (Cascadian dark!), left is Tuesday, hawks and handsaws, or something of the sort. This year does begin somewhat ominously, with another onslaught of post-holiday COVID cases and the expected chaos which stems from that. So keep an eye out on social media for closures, be kind to your brewery staff (they’re pretty much all understaffed right now), support local, and do your best to stay healthy and safe out there. Let us hope this Omicron wave crests and washes out to sea soon, but who the hell knows at this point? One upcoming change of note: starting next week, we will no longer be listing events/live music/etc. under each brewery capsule, but rather highlight unique and beer-centric events in our introduction. We’ve (Stoutmeister and I) thought about this a bit recently, and it comes down to time and effort. We do this weekly posting out of our love of beer, in our own free time. I hope that those who miss these sections will understand. You can still find all of this information on individual brewery and taproom websites/Instagram/Facebook pages. Let us focus, therefore, on the beer.
DRINKS
thegnarlygnome.com

The Great Cincinnati Beer Release Roundup [January 2022]

Just because we’re entering into a new year, it doesn’t mean that things are changing. The packaged beer releases here in Cincinnati aren’t slowing down, and it’s not going to be any easier to keep track of who’s releasing what. Don’t worry, though, that’s what I’m here for. I keep this ever-evolving list of all the packaged releases in town so that you can make sure that you don’t miss anything that you just have to have.
CINCINNATI, OH
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

ReSource Brewing finds its way amid the new normal as neighborhood pub

For many new business owners, opening a brewery during a pandemic may have been an impossibility. For Shawn Wright, the brewer and co-owner of ReSource Brewing Company, the experience has been “fun, to say the least.”. Just before the new year, I met up with Shawn and his wife...
RESTAURANTS
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Lava Rock Brewing regains its footing and now aims to open a new taproom

Back in the midst of the more restrictive days of the pandemic, a change in brewers went down on the Westside, and none of us in the Crew was able to head over and get the lowdown. I finally rectified that on the final day of 2021, catching up with Lava Rock head brewer Dan Cavin for our annual Look Back/Look Ahead Series.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Beer#Beer Day#Barrel Aged Beer#Sour Beer#Rye Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Tractor#Animal Humane#Boese Brothers#Imperial Stout#Novo#Ice Bergamot#Bathtub Row#Scale Tipper#Bow Arrow#La Cumbre#Dipa
Atlantic City Press

5 great spots for a beer and a bar pie

Something about the combo of beer and pizza just really works. On their own, each seems to be all but impossible to improve upon, but when combined, they become more than the sum of their parts — like milk and cookies for the over-21 crowd. It’s always fun to enjoy this combo at home, but if you can track down a bar that puts out a really great bar pie and also offers a few solid brews, you’ll be in your own private paradise. Luckily, we have done that work for you. Here are five great spots for a beer and a bar pie.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
isthmus.com

The perfect pint

Fans of winter warmers: Don’t miss Full Mile Beer Company’s weizenbock. It’s my favorite of the last 12 months and sets a high bar for the 2022 bock season. This 7.2 percent ABV German-style bock has a high percentage of wheat set against a background of pilsner and caramel malts. Fermented with weizen yeast, it boasts rich banana and clove accents in a wonderful grainy, bready body. It’s a perfect pint for the new year ($6.50/glass or $10/crowler).
MADISON, WI
hometownsource.com

Lupulin Brewing Company wins at two beer festivals

Scribbled Lines Brewing takes home its very first award at the 2021 Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beers in Chicago, on November 13, 2021. Lupulin Brewing Company brings home three awards at the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild’s 2021 Brewers Cup & Awards on November 18, 2021. The Festival of...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Colorado Newsline

The perplexity of a useless boat ramp at Lake Powell

A version of this story originally appeared in Big Pivots. As the sun slipped behind the canyon wall earlier this month, I lingered at the bottom of a concrete boat ramp just outside Page, Arizona. I was there to study the disappearing Lake Powell. We expect the sun to vanish. Not so the giant reservoirs […] The post The perplexity of a useless boat ramp at Lake Powell appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
POLITICS
outsidemagazine

The 24 Best Mountain Towns in the U.S., Ranked

What makes the perfect mountain town? Quick access to adventure, of course, but how about the less obvious attributes? Does it have solid breweries and après food? Can an abundance of bike parks outweigh a lack of taco joints? Maybe. We explored such criteria in this highly subjective list, weighing each town against its peers in an attempt to rank the best mountain outposts in the U.S., from the southern Appalachians to the Chugach. There’s a good chance we’re going to piss you off with our picks. We probably left off your favorite town. Or worse, we included a place you wish we’d never written about. Some of the towns on this list are so damn awesome that they’re suffering from side effects like crowded trailheads and ridiculous home prices. For that, we’re sorry. We’re only human and maybe we put too much stock in an empty trail, a tasty IPA, and a great breakfast burrito. Tell us where we went wrong in the comments.
TRAVEL
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Ski Resort Ranked Best in America

Being an avid skier myself, one of my life's bucket list items was to hit the slopes and experience some of that world-famous Colorado powder myself. With last year being our first full winter in the Centennial State and with the COVID stuff still hanging over our heads, I didn't make it out last year. But now, there is a little more incentive to check out one spot in particular that's been recently ranked as the top ski resort in the United States: Winter Park, Colo.
TRAVEL
sierranewsonline.com

Grand Canyon Phantom Ranch: History, Hiking and Exploring

Sahara and I walked down the Bright Angel Trail, then stayed 2 nights at the historic Phantom Ranch which opened in 1922. Lots of history and beauty here, no wonder so many people throughout history have been drawn to this location. I hiked and explored while my mule Sahara enjoyed just munching and hanging out in the corral, watching the world and taking naps.
TRAVEL
craftbeeraustin.com

Austin Weekly Beer Releases and Events

Check out Austin craft beer releases that are happening around town this week. New offerings from breweries that are releasing this week, or offerings that are now returning to the menu after a hiatus. We cannot promise they will still be in stock by the time the weekend comes around, so check the online ordering systems first! As always, check their hours as well. This week is a lighter list than normal due to the Holiday week.
DRINKS
milwaukeemag.com

Sprecher Looks Ahead by Shaking Up Its Beer Packaging

Sprecher Brewing has made some bold changes to its branding in 2022. But luckily for them they have a ton of heritage to lean on. The Sprecher griffin image and classic German-inspired font are still featured prominently on new label designs for the company’s beers. But neither will appear on the bottles that have long been synonymous with Sprecher – remember those iconic Sprecher Special Amber pint bottles? That’s right, Sprecher beer is now only available in cans.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX21News.com

Savor the holidays a little longer with Skate in the Park at Acacia Park

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. We have two options when it comes to winter in Colorado: we can either fight it or accept it and knowing that Colorado Springs is a great place to have some fun in the snow and on the ice, we recommend the latter. This year Skate in the Park at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs will be open for an extended season serving frigid fun for the whole family through February.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAT 7

New Mexico will close out 2021 with final winter storm

The last winter storm of the year is expected to bring several inches of snow to parts of New Mexico. The southern part of the state is already seeing snow and rain Friday, with a few inches in Cloudcroft and Ski Apache. More: See what weather to expect in your...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy