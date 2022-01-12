The Week Ahead in Beer: Raise a pint or two to a great humanitarian

Here we are, what year is this? Beats me (Franz Solo). Nothing is quite as it was. Up is down, stout is IPA (Cascadian dark!), left is Tuesday, hawks and handsaws, or something of the sort. This year does begin somewhat ominously, with another onslaught of post-holiday COVID cases and the expected chaos which stems from that. So keep an eye out on social media for closures, be kind to your brewery staff (they’re pretty much all understaffed right now), support local, and do your best to stay healthy and safe out there. Let us hope this Omicron wave crests and washes out to sea soon, but who the hell knows at this point? One upcoming change of note: starting next week, we will no longer be listing events/live music/etc. under each brewery capsule, but rather highlight unique and beer-centric events in our introduction. We’ve (Stoutmeister and I) thought about this a bit recently, and it comes down to time and effort. We do this weekly posting out of our love of beer, in our own free time. I hope that those who miss these sections will understand. You can still find all of this information on individual brewery and taproom websites/Instagram/Facebook pages. Let us focus, therefore, on the beer.

