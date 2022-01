Shannon Prather and Liz Navratil write in the Star Tribune: “While Minneapolis and St. Paul have reinstated mask mandates and are considering requiring proof of vaccine to get into bars and restaurants, Twin Cities suburbs are so far steering clear of these policies. The Edina City Council spent nearly two hours wrestling with whether to pass a mandatory mask mandate at a special meeting on Friday. City leaders heard from local health department officials, examined data and charts, and asked dozens of questions. … They ultimately passed a resolution that requested and strongly encouraged residents to wear a face covering in public places but stopped short of a mandate.’”

