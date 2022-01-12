Get Hooked at Cal Young Park

Winter Fishing for Rainbow Trout - FREE FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

A REEL opportunity to fish Rainbow Trout happens this winter at Cal Young Park. Whether you’re a first-time fisherman, teaching that favorite kiddo how to put a lure on a line, or a pro wanting to snag a few fish for the dinner table, this event is sure to please everyone. Over 1000 Rainbow Trout will be stocked prior to the event by Texas Parks & Wildlife. Capture a picture of you or your family while fishing and enter the Get Hooked Giveaways online at www.myabileneparksandrec.com where you could win fishing gear including new rods and tackle! Winners will be announced on January 27th.

January 12th - 26th, 2022

To officially enter into this free contest, you must scan the QR Code on one of the signs at Cal Young Park along Lytle Creek or CLICK HERE.

Out fishing? Click our Get Hooked button and enter to win today!

Share your name, age, email, and photo of your catch next to a measuring device. Even if you haven’t caught a fish, scan the QR code and fill out the information so we know that you went out to fish that day. Catching a fish is not required to enter. Prizes will be awarded in the following age groups and categories.

Ages Groups:

8 & under with an adult

9-12 with an adult

13-16 with an adult

17 & older

Categories:

Longest Trout

Biggest "Other" Fish

Most Days Fished

We will also have a prize for Rec Center participants!

Need fishing tips? Check out the Get Hooked article in our Winter Adventure Guide!

You can fish as many days as you want between January 12th - 26th, just be sure to scan the QR code each time to submit your catch or to share that you went out to Cal Young! We'll announce our winners on January 27th

Also, be sure to share your photos on social media (Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter) with the hashtag #ABIfishing for a chance to win a prize!

Out fishing? Click our Get Hooked button and enter to win today!

For those ages 17 and older, a valid Texas Fishing License is required to fish out any public body of water in Texas.

A QR code is placed at the North, South, and midpoint of the park creek beds for your convenience!