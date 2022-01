While the rest of us are living in 2022, Montrezl Harrell appears to be living in 2052. The Washington Wizards big man returned Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing over two weeks of action due to health and safety protocols. Harrell went viral before the game by arriving in an unusual light-up mask that covered his entire face and displayed the message, “I’m back” in scrolling text. Check it out.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO