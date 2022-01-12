Delta extends life of expiring travel vouchers from pandemic

United Airlines is canceling more flights after thousands of the company’s workers called out sick with the coronavirus.According to a memo from the airline’s CEO, Scott Kirby, about 3,000 UA employees have recently tested positive for Covid-19, including almost a third of the workers at Newark Liberty International Airport – an important entryway to New York City.“The Omicron surge has put a strain on our operation, resulting in customer disruptions during a busy holiday season,” Mr Kirby wrote. As a result, he said, flights would have to be cut.“While we go to great lengths to avoid canceling flights, we worked...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO