Delta extends life of expiring travel vouchers from pandemic

 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines said Wednesday it will extend through 2023 the window for customers to rebook credits earned when they purchased but then canceled flights during the pandemic. Before the announcement, Delta...

