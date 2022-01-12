Review: ‘Who We Are’ offers a searing view of racism in US

The decision by a jury in Bristol to acquit the “Colston Four” of criminal damage, following their role in the toppling of a statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in June 2020, is a welcome sign that Britain is changing. In the 17th century Colston was one of Britain’s wealthiest slave traders. It speaks volumes about what Bristol’s Victorian civic leaders valued when they decided to erect a monument to Colston in 1895, almost a century after the slave trade was abolished (decades before slavery itself). Just 12 years earlier, a second statue of William Wilberforce, who campaigned for slavery’s abolition, was erected in his home city of Hull. Yet in the south-western English port, whose wealth was built on the flesh trade, it was seen as fit to honour Colston with a monument, and a plaque describing him as “virtuous and wise”.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO