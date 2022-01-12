China’s box office plunged back to its lowest levels in six months as the twin curses that have haunted the China film industry throughout this year – COVID restrictions and a lack of new releases – came back to haunt the latest weekend. The top film, Japanese animation film, “Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween” dropped 71% in its second frame. And nationwide takings collapsed down to just $8.6 million between Friday and Sunday, down more than 60% on the previous weekend, according to data from consultancy firm Artisan Gateway. “Conan” earned $3.4 million (RMB24.2 million) for a 12-day total of $16.9...

