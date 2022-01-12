Urban Forest, Water, and Climate Project

VIRTUAL PUBLIC WORKSHOP

The effects of climate change have and will continue to impact the water resources and nature-based assets, such as trees and urban forests. To help the City adapt to climate changes it is important to understand the current climate conditions, associated impacts and learn about the community priorities to develop policies and plans related to urban forest, water management and climate resiliency.

Join us at the upcoming virtual public meeting to learn about Riverside’s water resources, climate assessments and urban forest. Provide input and voice your climate-related concerns and priorities.

MEETING DETAILS

Date: January 26, 2022

Time: 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Use the below information to sign into the virtual meeting:

Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/join

Meeting ID: 821 0404 8163

Call-in: 1-669-900-6833

*Requests for ASL or translation services will be accommodated to the extent possible, if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date. Please send your request to UrbanForestWaterPrj@RiversideCA.gov.

For questions, contact UrbanForestWaterPrj@RiversideCA.gov.

Presentation and workshop recording resources will be posted after the public meeting date.