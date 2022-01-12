ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Urban Forest, Water, and Climate Project

Riverside, California
Riverside, California
 3 days ago

VIRTUAL PUBLIC WORKSHOP

The effects of climate change have and will continue to impact the water resources and nature-based assets, such as trees and urban forests. To help the City adapt to climate changes it is important to understand the current climate conditions, associated impacts and learn about the community priorities to develop policies and plans related to urban forest, water management and climate resiliency.

Join us at the upcoming virtual public meeting to learn about Riverside’s water resources, climate assessments and urban forest. Provide input and voice your climate-related concerns and priorities.

MEETING DETAILS

Date: January 26, 2022

Time: 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Use the below information to sign into the virtual meeting:

Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/join

Meeting ID: 821 0404 8163

Call-in: 1-669-900-6833

*Requests for ASL or translation services will be accommodated to the extent possible, if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date. Please send your request to UrbanForestWaterPrj@RiversideCA.gov.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIvw3_0dkBWqCX00

For questions, contact UrbanForestWaterPrj@RiversideCA.gov.

Presentation and workshop recording resources will be posted after the public meeting date.

Comments / 0

 

Riverside, California

Riverside, California

ABOUT

Riverside is a city in, and the county seat of, Riverside County, California, United States, located in the Inland Empire metropolitan area. It is named for its location beside the Santa Ana River. It is the most populous city in the Inland Empire and in Riverside County, and is located about 50 miles (80 km) east of downtown Los Angeles. It is also part of the Greater Los Angeles area. Riverside is the 58th most populous city in the United States and 12th most populous city in California. As of the 2010 Census, Riverside had a population of 303,871.

