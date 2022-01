The Indians scored seven goals in the first half and added three in the second to cruise to their fourth division win of the season. Junior Frank Rodriguez and sophomores Cody Jones and Jack Holland each recorded a hat-trick with three goals a piece. Junior Brantley Wiygul scored the other IAHS goal. Four Indians made two assists: Rodriguez, juniors Evan Conner and Solomon Smith as well as freshman Aiden Locastro. Jones and junior Brennen Chatham had an assist, each.

MOOREVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO