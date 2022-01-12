ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly takes knee under tree, Megan Fox says yes

harrisondaily.com
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged. The actor and rapper have decided to legalize their dramatically eccentric coupling, according to Instagram...

harrisondaily.com

