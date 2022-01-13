ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bam Adebayo getting closer to return

 13 hours ago
Ira Winderman: Bam Adebayo certainly looks like he’s getting closer. pic.twitter.com/jjyOcjyhEN

Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Ugly loss for the Hawks, 115-91, against a Heat team without Bam Adebayo/Jimmy Butler.

Hawks fall to 17-23 and haven’t won at home since Nov. 22. – 9:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson being able to play together at a decent level during a period without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is quite the development – 9:13 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat inactives: Bam Adebayo (right thumb UCL reconstruction), Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain), Marcus Garrett (return to competition reconditioning), Markieff Morris (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala (right wrist sprain) and Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery). – 7:14 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Another good sign. Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon working side by side pregame. Dedmon is active. Adebayo is not. pic.twitter.com/C28yG8sPAk6:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gc3ml_0dkBSZX800

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo certainly looks like he’s getting closer. pic.twitter.com/jjyOcjyhEN6:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BrlpJ_0dkBSZX800

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Bam Adebayo staying upbeat after 20 games on the injured list #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…8:25 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Keeps looking like Bam Adebayo and Victor Oladipo are really getting close

If you were to say the Heat would be in the 3 seed midway through January as each inch closer to their return, I’d say that’s best possible case scenario

And they’ve done that in a total road stretch – 3:50 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler, Markieff Morris, Marcus Garrett, KZ Okpala and Victor Oladipo not traveling with Heat to Atlanta today.

Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon are on the trip. Adebayo not playing tomorrow, but has traveled with team in recent weeks just to be around teammates, coaches. – 3:22 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Rookie of the Week

Ömer Yurtseven, Miami Heat

“Yurtseven has taken over as the starting center the past seven games for the Heat in the absence of Bam Adebayo, and he’s been awesome — averaging 12 ppg, 15.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.4 spg and 0.4 bpg.”

https://t.co/AOoCNA4wmL pic.twitter.com/ZGlxgMlvCV3:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2It742_0dkBSZX800

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

High praise for Bam Adebayo #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…7:39 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat report for Wednesday in Atlanta:

Bam Adebayo (thumb) out

Dewayne Dedmon (knee) out

Marcus Garrett (protocols) out

Markieff Morris (protocols) out

KZ Okpala (wrist) out

Victor Oladipo (knee) out

Jimmy Butler (ankle) questionable

(Vincent, Haslem cleared protocols, available.) – 4:42 PM

Barry Jackson: Butler out tomorrow but practiced just now. Dedmon close to return. Bam able to do everything with conditioning, but Spo doesn’t give timetable. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / January 11, 2022

Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 22, 2021

Anthony Chiang: Bam Adebayo is with the Heat in Orlando as he continues to recover from thumb surgery. He’s expected to travel to Detroit too. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / December 17, 2021

