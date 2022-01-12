ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TRADING UPDATES: DMGT takeover progresses; Pantheon receives permits

Life Style Extra
 1 day ago

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Daily Mail & General Trust PLC - London-based newspaper publisher, including Daily Mail, Metro and i - Notes progress regarding Rothermere Continuation Ltd takeover offer. Rothermere has now...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Ideagen profit soars; Enwell annual production up

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Ideagen PLC - information management, safety, risk and compliance software provider - Pretax profit in six months to October 31 soars to GBP5.2 million from GBP1.2 million a year prior. Revenue up to GBP38.8 million from GBP29.2 million. Increases interim dividend by 15% to 0.138 pence per share. Targets 15% organic revenue growth in medium term. "Strong start to H2 in line with our expectations with confidence in delivering on our targets for the full year," company says.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 13 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 34,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,086.174 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,539,471 Ordinary shares, and there...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity

The board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 2,995,780 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 13 January 2022 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 26 July 2021. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 84.50 pence per share ranging from 84.50 pence to 90.86 pence.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007LN438OBLNLM64. On 13 January 2022, the Company purchased in the market 7,300 Ordinary shares at a price of 705.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:. 12,822,867 Issued...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alaska State
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 13 January 2022 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
MARKETS
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Falcon Mineral to merge with Desert Peak Minerals, valuing combined company at $1.9 billion

Falcon Minerals Corp. and Desert Peak Minerals announced Wednesday an agreement to merge in an stock deal that would value the combined company at about $1.9 billion. Falcon's stock, which is currently halted for news until 8:15 a.m. Eastern, was up 2.8% premarket prior to the halt. As part of the merger deal, Falcon will execute a 1-for-4 reserve stock split just before the deal's closing, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022. Desert Peak's shareholders will own about 73% of the combined company and Falcon shareholder will own 27%. The combined company, which will remain focused on consolidating mineral and royalty positions in the Permian Basin, will be managed by the Desert Peak management team and be led by Desert Peak's current Chief Executive Christopher Conoscenti. "As we have previously communicated to our shareholders, we believe scale matters in the minerals business, as it enhances the ability to drive greater consolidation, improves access to capital, and reduces volatility caused by asset concentration," said Falcon Chief Executive Bryan Gunderson. Falcon's stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Dmgt#Alliance News#Metro#Power Metal#Verici Dx Plc#Company#Research And Development
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 12 January 2022. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Just Eat mulls partnerships to accelerate US growth amid soaring sales

(Alliance News) - Just Eat Takeaway.com NV on Wednesday revealed it was in discussions with several potential partners to strengthen its US market position, after reporting orders were up by a third for the fourth quarter. The food delivery firm processed 1.1 billion orders in 2021, representing a 33% increase...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Equals Group and IQGeo expect strong 2021

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. IQGeo Group PLC - Cambridge-based geospatial productivity and collaboration software company focused on the telecoms and utility industries - Expects to reported 2021 results marginally ahead of expectations, with growth across all key metrics. Revenue seen up 48% to no less than GBP13.7 million from GBP9.2 million in 2019. "The group has a strategic focus on becoming a high recurring revenue business and expects to report that approximately 43% of the group's total revenues are now recurring," company says. Expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation loss of no more than GBP1.0 million, improved from GBP2.5 million in 2020. c.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Volta Finance Limited : Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2021

Volta Finance Limited : Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2021. Volta Finance Limited (VTA / VTAS) – December 2021 monthly report. NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. ***** Guernsey, 12 January 2021. AXA IM has published the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
PLC
Life Style Extra

Director/PDMR Shareholding

M7 Regional E-Warehouse REIT plc ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM. The information set out below is provided by the Company in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1. Details of the person discharging...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

M Winkworth declares special dividend; sees profit ahead of views

(Alliance News) - M Winkworth PLC shares rose by nearly 10% on Wednesday as the estate agent predicted annual profit ahead of market forecasts and rewarded shareholders with a special payout. Winkworth did not provide specific details of the estimates, and will release full-year results for 2021 on or around...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Trustpilot and Darktrace restore confidence in London tech stocks

(Alliance News) - Reassuring trading updates from Trustpilot Group PLC and Darktrace PLC have rewarded faith in London's recent technology listings. Trustpilot on Wednesday said it is on-track to report a double-digit rise in revenue for 2021, marking an "excellent financial result" for the online review platform. Darktrace, the cybersecurity firm, on Tuesday upgraded its annual sales guidance after reporting "significant" growth over the first six months of its financial year.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Dispersion changes name to AQRU after retail platform launch

AQRU PLC - London-based incubator for decentralised finance businesses - Changes name from Dispersion Holding following the launch by subsidiary Accru Finance of an online investment platform under the AQRU brand. The new platform gives retail investors exposure to cryptocurrency lending. Also rebrands DeFi Yield Technologies, a subsidiary that has a similar offering for the institutional market, as AQRU DeFi.
BUSINESS
Reuters

ICE hosted record number of carbon permit trades in 2021

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) (ICE.N) saw a record number of trades of carbon allowances in 2021, up almost 30% on the previous year, it said on Tuesday. Regions such as Europe and parts of the United States, including California have set up emission trading systems (ETS),...
MARKETS
concreteproducts.com

Sika confirms MBCC Group takeover progress

The Swiss parent company of Sika Corp., Lyndhurst, N.J., expresses confidence in the prospects for a second half closing on Master Builders Solutions owner, MBCC Group, based in Mannheim, Germany with an Americas headquarters in Cleveland. The companies announced their nearly $6 billion merger plan late last year, subject to approval by regulators on both sides of the Atlantic, who are likely to examine the combined businesses’ impact on competition in concrete admixtures plus construction chemicals and systems.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Midwich acquires 65% stake in Cooper Projects for GBP8.6 million

(Alliance News) - Midwich Group PLC on Tuesday acquired a controlling stake in DVS Ltd's parent company Cooper Projects Ltd. The audiovisual technology distributor has purchased 65% in Cardiff-based Cooper Projects for GBP8.6 million in cash. This will be followed by an additional fixed and performance-linked amount of up to...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TOP NEWS: Swiss Re to sell 6.6% stake in Phoenix Group

(Alliance News) - Swiss Re AG will sell over GBP540 million worth of shares in London-based insurance company Phoenix Group Holdings PLC, Merrill Lynch International said on Tuesday. Swiss Re will sell 66 million shares in the FTSE 100-listed company, which equates to a 6.6% stake. Swiss Re Finance Midco...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy