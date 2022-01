Players Circle Theater in North Fort Myers is currently performing a production of “NIGHT AND DAY. Love Lost & Found Through the Eyes of Cole Porter.” The narrative of this unique show is told through 36 songs from iconic American composer and songwriter Cole Porter without spoken dialogue from the actors. We’ll explore the production with the musical’s creator and Players Circle Theater co-founder and Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo. We’ll also hear from collaborators who helped conceive and write the show including Arthur D’Alessio, who directs and choreographs this production, and Victoria Casella, who provides musical direction and serves as the show’s pianist.

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO