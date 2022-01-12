ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Omicron global GDP hit to be mild but may accelerate inflation

 1 day ago

(Alliance News) - Omicron's hit to the global economy is likely to be tamer than previous Covid-19 waves, though analysts at Capital Economics said central banks will continue on their path to tightening monetary policy, despite the new variant. Advanced economies will...

Life Style Extra

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, bonds steady after inflation palpitations

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nervous global stock markets. floundered on Thursday as bond yields steadied and the dollar. wilted, after the highest U.S. inflation reading in nearly 40. years kept concerns about price pressures and monetary policy. risks alive. Indeed, data released on Thursday that pointed to rapidly.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Gdp#Omicron#Inflation#World Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Covid#Alliance News#Capital Economics#The Bank Of England#The Us Fed#Bank Of Canada#Ecb
Life Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar slips as positioning and technical selling weigh

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against a. basket of currencies on Thursday to a two-month low, a day after. data that showed an expected surge in U.S. consumer prices in. December fell short of offering any new impetus for the Federal. Reserve's policy normalization efforts. The...
BUSINESS
Forbes

CPI Inflation Hits 40-Year High, But Even That Number May Be Too Low

Inflation for December in the U.S. hit a 7% annual increase, the highest rate going back to June 1982 when Reagan was U.S. President. However, there may be a problem with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation estimate. It could be understating rising housing costs. Unfortunately there’s some risk that...
BUSINESS
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
The Independent

UN forecasts lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023

The United Nations forecast lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023 on Thursday, saying the world is facing new waves of coronavirus infections, persistent labor market challenges, lingering supply chain issues and rising inflationary pressures.The U.N. said that after expanding 5.5% in 2021 -- the highest rate of global economic growth in more than four decades -- the world economy is projected to grow only 4% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023.Liu Zhenmin, the U.N. undersecretary-general for economic and social affairs, said at a news conference releaseasing the economic report that two years after the start of the...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS
ABC News

Consumer prices climb 7% in the past year, highest jump since 1982

The latest government data on inflation indicates consumer prices are continuing their rapid rise as pandemic-battered supply chains struggle to keep up with rebounding consumer demand. The consumer price index -- a measure of the prices Americans pay for a market basket of everyday goods and services -- jumped 7%...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Up, U.S. Inflation Likely to Have Minimal Impact on Fed Policy

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning in Asia, clawing back from new lows hit overnight. Although data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in nearly 40 years, it is likely not worrying enough to change an already hawkish monetary policy. The U.S....
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
thereformedbroker.com

Rejoice: Inflation and Omicron may be peaking at the same time

U.S. inflation closed out 2021 at its highest level since 1982 as robust consumer demand exacerbated pandemic-related supply shortages. The Labor Department said the consumer-price index—which measures what consumers pay for goods and services—rose 7% in December from the same month a year ago, up from 6.8% in November. That was the fastest pace since 1982 and marked the third straight month in which inflation exceeded 6%.
BUSINESS

