BGSU starts semester with more than 100 new COVID cases reported in two days

bgindependentmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReflecting the spiking number of COVID-19 cases in the wake of the emergence of the omicron variant, cases at BGSU have reached territory not seen since early last winter. In the first two...

bgindependentmedia.org

bgfalconmedia.com

BGSU returns to fourth semester of COVID-19, flexibility in mind

The spring semester of 2022 is in full swing and BGSU students, staff and faculty are back in the classroom with flexibility in mind and many of the same protocols in place. BGSU’s Chief Health Officer Ben Batey explains that the campus’ flexibility is going to keep students in class.
WFAE

CMS reports rise in student and staff COVID-19 cases as classes resume

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported Monday that 1,249 students and 615 staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week after the return from winter break. That's a small fraction of both groups, in a district with about 138,000 students and almost 19,000 employees. But the numbers are far higher than CMS was seeing before everyone returned from the holidays amid an outbreak of the omicron variant.
CHARLOTTE, NC
nbc25news.com

MDHHS shortens quarantine, isolation period for students, staff at K-12 schools

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its COVID-19 guidelines regarding quarantine and isolation for K-12 schools. COVID-19: Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high. In a Monday press release, MDHHS said quarantine and isolation could be shortened to five days in some circumstances,...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Chicago

DePaul University To Require COVID-19 Boosters For Students, Faculty, And Staff Beginning In March

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University will require all students, faculty, and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots by March 1, after previously requiring them to be full vaccinated for the 2021-22 school year. The university said students, faculty, and staff will have to upload their proof of a booster to DePaul’s database by March 1. “COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are widely available throughout the city, including at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, city-operated clinics, pop-up locations, and other special events. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status. No government ID or insurance is required,” the university said in a statement on its website. Information and instructions on how to submit proof of boosters can be found on the university’s website. Anyone at DePaul with questions about vaccines can email DePaulCommunityHealth@depaul.edu. DePaul staff can answer questions about vaccine eligibility and appointment locations. However, the university said its staff cannot book appointments. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
CHICAGO, IL
fox44news.com

Schools closing due to rise in COVID cases

WACO, Texas – Just when COVID cases began to decrease in schools, many districts across Central Texas are faced with the rising numbers again forcing them to shut it’s doors. School districts across Central Texas have adjusted many times due to the pandemic–now with Covid cases increasing again,...
WACO, TX
KOLD-TV

TUSD has new guidelines for schools and COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District has changed its student protocols as the omicron variant wreaks havoc on the school system. Students who are fully vaxxed, including the booster, no longer have to isolate even if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Those who test...
TUCSON, AZ
bgindependentmedia.org

Senior centers still provide services despite staffing shortages due to COVID

Wood County’s senior centers remain open for business despite staffing shortages due to COVID. On Wednesday, Wood County Committee on Aging President Paul Herringshaw thanked the staff for their efforts keeping the centers and services in operation. “It’s been a rough couple of weeks being short staffed,” Herringshaw said...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Schools managing staff shortages brought on by COVID

Bowling Green City School District has no plans to close down due to staffing shortages created by the COVID pandemic. “Knock on wood,” Superintendent Francis Scruci said Wednesday after a board of education meeting. “The only way we’d ever go virtual again is if the state or federal government...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Mercy Health officials outline COVID-19 crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mercy Health addressed the impact the pandemic is having on its hospitals Wednesday afternoon, saying they're seeing an average of more than 1,000 new cases every day and high positivity rates. But do the numbers include at-home tests?. Mercy Health said their current testing numbers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Daily Montanan

‘Bridge’ money for mental health services runs out

The $2.2 million “bridge” money the Montana Legislature allocated to temporarily support mental health services for children in public schools has been exhausted, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services confirmed this week. And with pressure mounting on multiple fronts, a plan to find a new way to pay for the Comprehensive School […] The post ‘Bridge’ money for mental health services runs out appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

