TOP NEWS: US buys 500,000 doses of Astra's Evusheld Covid antibody

 1 day ago

(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Wednesday said the US government will buy half a million doses of its Evusheld antibody cocktail used to treat Covid-19. The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company said it expects the 500,000 doses to be delivered during the first quarter of the year....

MarketWatch

Guggenheim downgrades Biogen to neutral from buy after U.S. proposes limiting access to Alzheimer's drug

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after Guggenheim analysts downgraded the stock to neutral, from buy. Analysts there cite the need to wait and see how the new rule proposing limited access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (and other drugs in the same class of treatments) to clinical trials in order to receive federal reimbursement plays out. They want to know what the size and timing of the trials will be and what clinical data will be produced for other experimental drugs in this class of therapies. This includes Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.'s donanemab, Biogen's lecanemab, and Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab. "If those studies don't succeed, sentiment on the entire class could deteriorate, and it could be very challenging for Aduhelm (or any other AB-targeted drug) to gain adoption, let alone payer coverage," the Guggenheim analysts wrote. Biogen's stock is down 6.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is 0.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Third dose of AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria increases antibody response against Omicron variant

Positive results from a preliminary analysis of an ongoing trial showed that AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant]), when given as a third dose booster, increased the immune response to Beta, Delta, Alpha and Gamma SARS-CoV-2 variants. Also, a separate analysis of samples from the trial showed increased antibody response to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

AstraZeneca to Supply Additional 500K Doses of Evusheld to the U.S.

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. AstraZeneca Plc. (GB: AZN) announced that the U.S. government has ordered an additional 500,000 doses of its COVID-19 preventive therapy Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab). COVID-19 Preventive Therapy. Evusheld is the only antibody therapy authorised in the US to prevent COVID-19 symptoms before...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

Glaxo (GSK) & Vir to Supply More COVID Antibody Doses in US

GlaxoSmithKline GSK and partner Vir Biotechnology VIR announced that they have signed an agreement with the U.S. government to supply an additional 600,000 doses of their monoclonal antibody, sotrovimab. These doses will be supplied throughout the first quarter of 2022. We remind investors that sotrovimab was granted emergency use authorization...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir shares up as U.S. orders more doses of COVID treatment sotrovimab

GlaxoSmithKline and partner Vir Biotechnology said Tuesday that the U.S. government will buy 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for early COVID-19 treatment. The extra doses will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022 to the U.S., which has an option to purchase more in the second quarter. The companies now have total binding agreements for 1.7 million doses worldwide. Sotrovimab was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in May 2021 for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in at-risk adults and children 12 and older. Preclinical data has shown sotrovimab is effective against all COVID-19 variants, including delta and omicron. Shares of Glaxo rose 1% in London and Vir shares climbed 3% in the U.S.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CharlotteObserver.com

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir Say U.S. to Buy 600,000 More Covid Doses

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get GlaxoSmithKline Plc Report and its partner Vir Biotechnology (VIR) - Get Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Report said Tuesday that the U.S. government will buy an additional 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, its Covid-19 treatment. Shares of GlaxoSmithKline were up slightly to $44.88, while Vir Biotechnology climbed 2.5% to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

FDA Issues Clinical Hold On Immunome's COVID-19 Antibody Program

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) has received an FDA clinical hold letter in response to its recently submitted IND requesting further information related to the preparation and administration of IMM-BCP-01 at clinical sites. The Company has already initiated the requisite work and expects to provide the requested information quickly. Unrelated, the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

U.S. FDA cuts gap for Moderna COVID-19 booster dose as cases surge

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday shortened the interval between the primary series of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to five months, as it looks to bolster protection against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The agency expects the shorter interval, reduced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

Pfizer and BioNTech Team Up to Develop the First mRNA-Based Shingles Vaccine

After co-developing the world's first mRNA vaccine to combat COVID-19 and providing humanity with a game-changing tool to help address the most devastating pandemic in a century, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are teaming up once more to create a vaccine using the same technology for shingles, also known as herpes zoster, which is a debilitating and painful disease that affects about one in every three people in the United States.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir increases supply of COVID-19 antibody therapy to Canada to 20,000 doses

GlaxoSmithKline PLC announced Thursday an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with 20,000 doses of Sotrovimab, the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy the company developed with Vir Biotechnology Inc. . The agreement follows Canada's initial order of 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab announced in October, which included options for additional purchases. Sotrovimab was authorized for injection by Health Canada in July 2021 to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and adolescents 12 years old and older who are at high risk for hospitalization and death. Glaxo's stock slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading and Vir shares eased 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Canada signs deal to buy 20,000 doses of GSK COVID-19 drug Sotrovimab

Jan 6 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L) said on Thursday it has signed agreements with the Canadian government to supply 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 drug Sotrovimab. The new purchase agreement follows October's initial purchase agreement with Canada to supply 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab. Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by...
PUBLIC HEALTH

