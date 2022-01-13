Dems accuse Nassau County health commissioner of flip-flopping on masks

MINEOLA N.Y. (WCBS 880) — The Nassau County health commissioner is facing criticism from local democrats after doing an apparent flip-flop on mask wearing after the new county executive took over.

When former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran was in office, county health commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein repeatedly advised the public that wearing a mask would protect against COVID-19.

He even wrote an editorial about the importance of mask wearing and at news conferences would often advise, "Wear a mask when you're around other people."

Last week, when the new county executive, Bruce Blakeman, signed executive orders saying masks are optional, Eisenstein appeared to change his view saying, "We want people to evaluate their own circumstances and make the decision that's best for them."

The remarks caught the attention of minority leader for the Nassau County Legislature, Kevan Abrahams, who is now calling on Eisenstein to come forward and talk about how he will enforce the state's mask mandate.

If not, Abrahams told WCBS 880's Sophia Hall that he may call for Eisenstein to resign.

"He may need to look to move on because that, from our standpoint, is a gross negligence of state law," Abrahams said. "For him to say it's a personal choice, no, it may be a personal choice when they're in their own homes, but when they go onto state grounds or school grounds the state has required that it's mandated."

"What we need Dr. Larry to do, and before we call on him to remove himself from the situation, or anything along those lines, we need to very clearly understand, and succinctly understand, whether or not he plans to enforce the governor's mandate," Abrahams said. "The governor has the power of the state laws that's behind her."

Eisenstein has a contract with the county until the end of 2023 and his salary is more than $230,000 per year.

He has not responded to WCBS 880's requests for comment.