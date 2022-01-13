ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dems accuse Nassau County health commissioner of flip-flopping on masks

By Sophia Hall
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 13 hours ago

MINEOLA N.Y. (WCBS 880) — The Nassau County health commissioner is facing criticism from local democrats after doing an apparent flip-flop on mask wearing after the new county executive took over.

When former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran was in office, county health commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein repeatedly advised the public that wearing a mask would protect against COVID-19.

He even wrote an editorial about the importance of mask wearing and at news conferences would often advise, "Wear a mask when you're around other people."

Last week, when the new county executive, Bruce Blakeman, signed executive orders saying masks are optional, Eisenstein appeared to change his view saying, "We want people to evaluate their own circumstances and make the decision that's best for them."

The remarks caught the attention of minority leader for the Nassau County Legislature, Kevan Abrahams, who is now calling on Eisenstein to come forward and talk about how he will enforce the state's mask mandate.

If not, Abrahams told WCBS 880's Sophia Hall that he may call for Eisenstein to resign.

"He may need to look to move on because that, from our standpoint, is a gross negligence of state law," Abrahams said. "For him to say it's a personal choice, no, it may be a personal choice when they're in their own homes, but when they go onto state grounds or school grounds the state has required that it's mandated."

"What we need Dr. Larry to do, and before we call on him to remove himself from the situation, or anything along those lines, we need to very clearly understand, and succinctly understand, whether or not he plans to enforce the governor's mandate," Abrahams said. "The governor has the power of the state laws that's behind her."

Eisenstein has a contract with the county until the end of 2023 and his salary is more than $230,000 per year.

He has not responded to WCBS 880's requests for comment.

Related
wshu.org

Nassau County GOP will host New York's 2022 Republican Convention

New York Republican Chairman Nick Langsworthy announced on Wednesday that he has selected the Nassau County Republican Party to host the state’s 2022 GOP convention. The statewide convention will be held February 28 through March 1 at the Garden City Hotel. “There is no better place to host our...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
theislandnow.com

Manhasset parents call for repeal of mask mandate in schools

Parents in the Manhasset school district called on officials to repeal the state-enforced mask mandate. Last week, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed an executive order to permit school districts to choose whether they want to enforce a mask mandate for their students, although the Nassau-Suffolk School Boards Association contends he has no legal authority to do so.
MANHASSET, NY
longisland.com

Blakeman: 160,000 COVID-19 Test Kits Distributed to Nassau Residents

This weekend 160,000 at-home tests were successfully distributed to tens of thousands Nassau County residents at Tobay Beach and Eisenhower park. County Executive Bruce Blakeman worked together with Nassau University Medical Center, the NCPD and other County agencies to secure additional test kits following the high demand seen last week.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
cityandstateny.com

An oxymoronic Albany debut for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman

New York Republican legislators have branded themselves for years as the party of “law and order.” They have criticized bail reform and other Democratic policies as emboldening criminals and even lawlessness. Yet, GOP legislators were happy to appear alongside Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman at a Tuesday rally in the state Capitol days after he signed several executive orders, including one that encouraged school boards to disobey the statewide mask mandate for students.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
theislandnow.com

Port Washington school board defers to state on masking decisions

The Port Washington Board of Education will defer to state guidelines on enforcing mask mandates in the district, despite the executive order signed by County Executive Bruce Blakeman last week. “We are bound to follow the mandates by the state,” board President Emily Beys said at a meeting on Tuesday...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
WNYC

Nassau County Exec Defied Statewide Mask Mandates, Citing 'Home Rule.' Can He Do That?

This week newly-elected Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman halted mask enforcement for indoor venues, and referred to “home rule” as a justification for defying Governor Hochul’s statewide mask mandate. Richard Briffault, Professor of Law at Columbia Law School, talks about the concept of home rule in the state constitution, and why certain local issues must be decided by the state legislature -- plus, comments on the competing maps submitted by the state's first independent redistricting commission and where that process goes from here.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WDTV

Monongalia County Commissioner suggests mask challenge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After hearing Health Officer Dr. Lee Smith voice concerns about the state of COVID-19 in the county. Bloom said he wanted to encourage residents to help each other. In addition to wearing the masks, he hoped the county could raise their vaccination and booster numbers 10%.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Nassau County Order Allowing School Boards To Decide On Masking Draws Backlash

A new order allowing school boards in Nassau County to decide whether students will be required to wear masks has drawn pushback from a state teachers union. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed several executive orders on Thursday, Dec. 6, including the order allowing local school boards to make decisions about masking requirements in the county.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

Newly sworn in Nassau County executive defies New York's indoor mask mandate

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said his administration will not enforce the state’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces and schools. Blakeman signed several executive orders Thursday that give parents and local school boards the option of whether to require school children to wear masks. That’s despite Long Island’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate being 27%, and more children becoming infected.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

