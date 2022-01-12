2021 had 20 weather disasters costing $1 billion or more

According to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI,) 2021 just bested 2015 to land as the 4th hottest on record for the contiguous United States with a mean temperature of 54.5 degrees F which is 2.5 degrees F above the 20th century average. (Records go back 127 years) The U.S. had its hottest summer and 3rd hottest fall on record in 2021 with December 2021 coming in as the all time hottest on record with a mean temperature that was 6.7 degrees F above average. This "Hot" year is part of a trend with the six hottest years for the nation on record all having occurred since 2012.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO