ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Zo! and Tall Black Guy Create Magic with “Abstractions”

By Danielle Sanders, Managing Editor
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to innovative takes on R&B, you cannot go wrong with Zo! and Tall Black Guy. What happens when these two guys collaborate?...

chicagodefender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chicago Defender

Image Of New Ida B. Wells Barbie Doll Drops Before Release

Civil rights icon Ida B. Wells-Barnett is be getting the Barbie treatment. The Wells-Barnett doll, the brand’s latest edition to their Inspiring Women collection, is dressed in a blue dress while holding a Memphis Free Speech newspaper. One of Wells-Barnett’s most impactful achievements was investigating the lynchings of Black men in Memphis in the early 1890s. Outrage and threats from white residents forced her to move to Chicago, where she would continue being a changemaker.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Government Releases Rare Photos Of Wu-Tang’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’

Nearly thirty years after forming a group in the streets of Staten Island, Wu-Tang Clan is still one of the most revered groups of all time — so much so that the Government can even appreciate the art that is Wu. On Wednesday, the United States government released never-before-seen photos of the group’s polarizing project Once Upon a Time in Shaolin album.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Milan, IL
Chicago Defender

Meagan Good Shares Candid Details About Her Life Amid Divorce

Meagan Good is taking time to focus on herself these days. The star recently opened up about her life amid divorce from her husband of over nine-years, Devon Franklin. On Wednesday, the Harlem star stopped by The Real, and although she didn’t specifically mention her pending divorce, she did speak on the many changes and transitions she’s experienced on a personal level over the last few years. Meagan shared:
RELATIONSHIPS
Chicago Defender

Sib’s Breakfast Club Highlights Chicago’s Black Excellence

Photography Credit: Photographer Laurencio Miguel Nalls of Forty Photography/Front Row: Journalist Kathy Chaney, Toure Muhammad of Bean Soup Times and Black Chicago Eats Tameka Thompson, School Superintendent Dr. Michell Smith, PharmD Misha Diamond. Top Row: Songstress Joyce Jackson Hurley, Dr. Carlos Smith of Smith Centers for Foot & Ankle Care...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Maya Angelou Will Be Featured On New 2022 Quarters — See The Design

The late esteemed author, poet, and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou will be featured on a U.S. Coin, NPR says. The U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters Program plans to introduce five coins with tails honoring a group of impactful and influential women. They revealed the first batch of designs, which includes the late Angelou alongside four trailblazing women, on Wednesday (October 6).
LIFESTYLE
Chicago Defender

Calvin Simon, Co-Founder Of Parliament-Funkadelic, Dies At 79

Calvin Simon, co-founder of the legendary Parliament Funkadelic group, has died at 79. Simon’s death was confirmed on Instagram Friday (January 7) by former fellow group mate, Bootsy Collins. “We lost another Original member of Parliament/Funkadelic,” the Collins wrote on Instagram. “A friend, bandmate & a cool classic guy,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phonte
Chicago Defender

Docuseries “Phat Tuesdays” Tells the Untold Story of Black Comedians

Prime Video announced the new docuseries Phat Tuesdays, which celebrates Phat Tuesdays at The Comedy Store, the influential comedy showcase that helped launch the careers of some of the most famous Black comedians in the industry today. Phat Tuesdays, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, February 4, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
TV & VIDEOS
Chicago Defender

Ava DuVernay Drama “Naomi” Debuts on CW Network

Beginning January 11, is The CW debuts its newest superhero series, NAOMI (9:00-10:00 pm ET/PT). From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (“Arrow”), and starring Kaci Walfall (“Army Wives,” “Power,” “The Lion King” on Broadway) in the title role, NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, “Kevin Can Wait”). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, “7th Heaven,” “The Loudest Voice”), and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, “The Fix”).
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Rihanna Ends The Year By Shaking The ‘Net With Steamy New Savage Fenty Look

Rihanna is ending 2021 the same way she kicked it off — with a bang. The Fenty beauty founder took to social media on the final day of the year to show her stunning good looks in new Savage Fenty lingerie look, and fans can’t be more pleased. Rih Rih shared a steamy pic of herself donning her new purple Savage number, sharing with her 115 million followers:
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abstractions#Post#Real Times Media
Chicago Defender

In Memoriam: Black Stars We Lost In 2021

2021 has been a year like no other. Many of our beloved stars passed away, leaving an undeniable mark on the world of fashion, music, television, and film. Check out the list below of all the souls we lost this year. Our condolences to their loved ones. Hank Aaron (February...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Chicago Defender

Bernie Mac Returns with New Motivational Book

Even though legendary King of Comedy, Bernie Mac, passed away thirteen years ago, he’s back with a daily motivational book from the other side. “I Don’t Care if You Like Me, I Like Me,” is a daily motivational in the voice of the late Bernie Mac. It’s a humorous but poignant page-a-day prescription for a better life and career. Bernie Mac’s Widow Rhonda R. McCullough, President and CEO of The Bernie Mac Foundation, teamed up with Walker-Bryce Creative to write a page-a-day self-help book full of Bernie’s own words of wisdom and good old solid advice, all delivered in his unmistakable voice with no sugar-coating, period. He’s tellin’ it like it T-I-Iz, just like he did in his standup and his life.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Adrienne Warren Gracefully Tells Story of Mamie Till-Mobley in “Women of the Movement”

Executive produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith, ABC’s “Women of the Movement” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of Emmett Till. The six-episode series debuts Jan 2022 and will follow Mamie Till Mobley’s journey after her son is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Mamie Till-Mobley devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till. The series was inspired by the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement” by Devery S. Anderson. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy