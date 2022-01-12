Zo! and Tall Black Guy Create Magic with “Abstractions”

Even though legendary King of Comedy, Bernie Mac, passed away thirteen years ago, he’s back with a daily motivational book from the other side. “I Don’t Care if You Like Me, I Like Me,” is a daily motivational in the voice of the late Bernie Mac. It’s a humorous but poignant page-a-day prescription for a better life and career. Bernie Mac’s Widow Rhonda R. McCullough, President and CEO of The Bernie Mac Foundation, teamed up with Walker-Bryce Creative to write a page-a-day self-help book full of Bernie’s own words of wisdom and good old solid advice, all delivered in his unmistakable voice with no sugar-coating, period. He’s tellin’ it like it T-I-Iz, just like he did in his standup and his life.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO