ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Interactive: The cost of extreme weather 2021

tucson.com
 1 day ago

High cost of extreme weather: See the impact of...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

Experts warn Americans should prepare for hazardous weather conditions this week.

According to the experts, deep freeze, heavy snow, and the extreme coldest temperature are possible in major cities of the United States this week. According to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller "Even in a warmer climate, there will still be some cold extremes or periods of intense and even record-breaking cold weather. Look no further than last year when a massive cold wind outbreak across the central and southern parts of the U.S. caused power outages for millions and resulted in the costliest winter storm in U.S. history."
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Winter storm Izzy: ‘Potentially significant’ big freeze on its way for US

The US East Coast is set to be blasted a big freeze in the coming days but whether the forecast will play out as snow, ice, or freezing rain is still uncertain.The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) reported on Thursday that wintry weather is expected across the Appalachian Mountains and parts of the eastern seaboard over the weekend.A developing low pressure system will move across the Southeast this weekend, WPC reported, bringing moderately to locally heavy rain before pivoting northwards and driving the conditions up the East Coast into Monday. Strong winds could lead to high waves...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
tucson.com

Letter: US would be more happy with more people?

In the January 3 issue, Tyler Cowen argues that the US would be better off with a higher population growth rate. I disagree. Well, maybe happier, but not better off. Mr. Tyler dismisses the argument that increased population is harmful to the environment by arguing that more people can find more solutions. But the obvious solution is that a smaller population could consume fewer resources and create less waste.
ARIZONA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Warning: Geomagnetic Storm Set to Impact Earth Directly on January 15

A G1-class geomagnetic storm is expected to hit the Earth on January 15, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). According to the SWPC's most recent report, the region of influence will be predominantly poleward of 60 degrees Geomagnetic Latitude. On Earth, minor power grid oscillations can occur in this region. It is conceivable to have a minimal influence on satellite activities in orbit.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy