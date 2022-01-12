Interactive: The cost of extreme weather 2021

The US East Coast is set to be blasted a big freeze in the coming days but whether the forecast will play out as snow, ice, or freezing rain is still uncertain.The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) reported on Thursday that wintry weather is expected across the Appalachian Mountains and parts of the eastern seaboard over the weekend.A developing low pressure system will move across the Southeast this weekend, WPC reported, bringing moderately to locally heavy rain before pivoting northwards and driving the conditions up the East Coast into Monday. Strong winds could lead to high waves...
