Interactive: The cost of extreme weather 2021

According to the experts, deep freeze, heavy snow, and the extreme coldest temperature are possible in major cities of the United States this week. According to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller "Even in a warmer climate, there will still be some cold extremes or periods of intense and even record-breaking cold weather. Look no further than last year when a massive cold wind outbreak across the central and southern parts of the U.S. caused power outages for millions and resulted in the costliest winter storm in U.S. history."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO