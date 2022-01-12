ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$250,000 Gift to Support KWU Sciences

ksal.com
 3 days ago

The study of science at Kansas Wesleyan University is getting a quarter of a million dollar boost. According to the school, Dr. Dave Fancher ’64 has spent decades helping build the KWU sciences, from his time as a faculty member to, more recently, putting together the ‘Gang of Eight’, a group...

www.ksal.com

arkansastechnews.com

$5.3 Million Gift to Support Global Engagement at ATU

Arkansas Tech University alumnus Stan Miller and his wife, Patrice, have made a $5.3 million gift to the Arkansas Tech University Foundation that will support the establishment of the Miller Center for Global Engagement at ATU. “This is a remarkable and visionary gift by Mr. and Mrs. Miller,” said Dr....
CHARITIES
upenn.edu

Penn receives pivotal gift to expand support for first-generation to college and modest-income undergraduates

The University of Pennsylvania today announced an inspiring $18 million gift from Scott and Elena Shleifer to increase its support and critical resources for students who are in the first generation of their family to attend college and/or from households of modest or limited income. This philanthropic support for Penn First Plus (P1P) will have a transformative impact on the program which directly affects many Penn students. Nearly 20% of undergraduate students benefit from the Penn First Plus program, and this academic year, one in seven first-year students at Penn are first-generation to attend college.
PENN, PA
ksal.com

New KSU Salina Asst Dean of Student Life

Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has promoted Kyle Chamberlin to assistant dean of student life. As the assistant dean, Chamberlin will continue to oversee on-campus housing, the Student Life Center and the health and safety of K-State Salina students. He also will take on responsibilities for career services for the campus, as well as guiding K-State Salina’s enhanced emphasis on student mental health and continued efforts for greater diversity and inclusion.
SALINA, KS
CBS Chicago

DePaul University To Require COVID-19 Boosters For Students, Faculty, And Staff Beginning In March

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University will require all students, faculty, and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots by March 1, after previously requiring them to be full vaccinated for the 2021-22 school year. The university said students, faculty, and staff will have to upload their proof of a booster to DePaul’s database by March 1. “COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are widely available throughout the city, including at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, city-operated clinics, pop-up locations, and other special events. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status. No government ID or insurance is required,” the university said in a statement on its website. Information and instructions on how to submit proof of boosters can be found on the university’s website. Anyone at DePaul with questions about vaccines can email DePaulCommunityHealth@depaul.edu. DePaul staff can answer questions about vaccine eligibility and appointment locations. However, the university said its staff cannot book appointments. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
CHICAGO, IL
Florence News Journal

Trinity Collegiate Schools receives $250,000 endowment

Trinity Collegiate School recently received a $250,000 donation from the Catherine J. McGinnis Family Foundation. The donation will be used to establish the McGinnis endowment fund. The money will supplement the school’s tuition assistance program. “A total of 25 percent of Trinity families receive tuition assistance and it is...
CHARITIES
theacorn.com

Students keep on giving after the holidays

FUNDRAISERS—The Oak Hills Elementary School Student Council raises $1,000 by selling holiday grams. The funds will be donated to Casa Pacifica to help victims of abuse and neglect. Back row from left: Avery Baron, Shaan Devraj, Aayush Bathija, Karman Naarang, Julie Vilagran Zabrano (secretary), Liya Fischer, Julianna Mirzoyan and Layla Graham. Front row: Dylan Jacobs (publicist), Arjun Ralhan (treasurer), Barrett Bernd (president), Navya Pandit (vice president) and Ayush Ghosh. Not pictured are Aarush Mane, Lilliana Batten, Melody Ranjbar, Ally Merilos, Bryan Wat and Danielle Warnes (student council advisor).
CHARITIES
Salina Journal

Local artist to curate KWU exhibit

Cash Hollistah, a Salina artist, is curating an exhibit featuring works by 10 African American artists from central Kansas and the region that is coming to Kansas Wesleyan University this week. "We are the Culture," opens Friday, Jan. 7 at The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts on KWU's...
SALINA, KS
KTEN.com

Sherman businesses compete for $250,000 in grants

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Austin College, SEDCO and the Grayson Small Business Development Center collaborating for the 2022 RISE Challenge Program in helping fund local entrepreneurs. Raising Innovative Sherman Entrepreneurs challenge allows young manufacturing businesses, five years old or less, with fifty-one percent of their revenue coming outside of Grayson...
SHERMAN, TX
thestokesnews.com

Surry Community College graduates

DOBSON — Twelve students, including Hunter Jackson and Bayleigh Jarrell of King, recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Cosmetology program. Other graduates included Christina Silvers of Boonville, Grace Bare and Mylah Brettl of Dobson, Crystal Crownover of East Bend, Kassandra Echavarria of Hamptonville, Kandi Chambers, Karsyn Tucker and Kym Vaughn of Mount Airy, Tabatha Tatum of Pilot Mountain and Megan Royal of State Road.
DOBSON, NC
ksal.com

Hospital Changes Visitation Policy

The surge in COVID cases in Salina is prompting Salina Regional Health Center to make some policy changes. According to the hospital, they are modifying their COVID-19 visitor guidelines due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 infection in the community. As of Tuesday morning, SRHC had 24 inpatients admitted with COVID-19....
SALINA, KS
Salem News Online

Bycroft receives $1K

The East Palestine Knights of Columbus Council 1890 presented two checks totaling $1,000 to Robert Bycroft School as part of their annual “Measure Up Campaign.” On Dec. 16, Rich Ferris, Grand Knight, presented the checks to Andrew Garber, Robert Bycroft School principal. The staff and students of Robert Bycroft School thanked the East Palestine community and the Knights of Columbus for their generosity to the program and students. (Submitted photo)
EAST PALESTINE, OH
thefabricator.com

AWS awards Welding Workforce Grant to nine schools

The AWS Foundation has announced the winners of its Welding Workforce Grant, given to secondary, postsecondary, and welder training facilities to improve their welding education programs. Grant funding of up to $25,000 per location is awarded to facilities to make improvements, invest in capital items such as welding or metalworking equipment, or purchase/upgrade computers or computer-based training systems.
EDUCATION
Salina Post

Salina's hollistah curates exhibit opening Friday at KWU

“We are the Culture,” an exhibit curated by Salina hip-hop artist, poet, and educator cash hollistah, is scheduled to open in The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan on Friday. The exhibit features mixed media works by 10 Black artists from central Kansas. Paintings, photography, hair, and culinary arts are a few of the mediums that will be on display.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

SW Kansas Museum Featuring Bob Dole

A museum in Southwest Kansas is honoring and remembering the late Senator Bob Dole with a new temporary exhibit. The Finney County Historical Museum in Garden City opened the 2022 display year this week with a new short-term exhibit in the Front Door Gallery that focuses on the life and career of Robert J. Dole, who died in December as one of the best-known Kansans in history.
GARDEN CITY, KS

Community Policy