As was expected, the next few weeks are going to be rather quiet in terms of live music as many venues have shut their doors with the hopes that the current COVID-19 spike will calm down in a few weeks. Most of us spend a lot of time at home in January anyway and it provides us the perfect opportunity to delve into some good local music. There are singles to listen to, albums that you haven’t had a chance to check out and all kinds of livestreams and videos to watch. In last week’s column, I had mentioned some of my favorite albums of last year and all of those are deserving of your attention. And if you still need some ideas for your listening pleasure, read on for a few suggestions.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO