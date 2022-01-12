ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Outdoor Furniture Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Williams-Sonoma, Gloster furniture GmbH, Winston Furniture Company

atlantanews.net
 21 hours ago

Outdoor furniture, also called patio furniture or Garden furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. It is typically made of weather-resistant materials such as aluminum materials which do not rust. However, it is also made from other materials such as plastic, wood, textile, among others. They come...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Offshore Support Vessels Market to Rise at CAGR of 5% through 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Offshore Support Vessels Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Offshore Support Vessels Market Type and Applications - Forecast till 2030" Market Research Future's Review on Offshore Support Vessels Market - COVID-19 Analysis. The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely impacted the offshore support vessels market...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Transfer Case Market - 4WD Type to Rake at $ 14,436.6 Million by 2030

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Transfer Case Market by Drive Type, Vehicle Type, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global transfer case market was valued at $10.94 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $28.55 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.1%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $3.98 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $11.36 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.1%.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Outdoor BTS Antenna Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Huawei, CommScope, Comba Telecom

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Outdoor BTS Antenna Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Huawei, CommScope, Comba Telecom, Kathrein, Amphenol, Tongyu, Mobi, RFS, Shenglu, Rosenberger, Laird, Kenbotong & Alpha Wireless etc.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Swimwear and Beachwear Market 2022 Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Swimwear and Beachwear Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Swimwear and Beachwear market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Swimwear and Beachwear industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trend#The Outdoor Furniture#Steelcase Inc#Aust Rrb#Homecrest Outdoor Living#Llc#Office Spaces#Consumer Lifestyle
atlantanews.net

Location of Things Market to See Major Growth by 2028 | Google, IBM, Microsoft

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Location of Things Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bosch Software Innovations, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Esri, Qualcomm Technologies, Wireless Logic, Ubisense Group, Pitney Bowes, Telogis, Tibco Software, Gobabl, Zebra Technologies, Awarepoint, Navigine & Geofeedia etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Marine Fuel Injection Market to Rise at CAGR of 4.50% through 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Marine Fuel Injection Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Marine Fuel Injection Market Component, Application, HP Range - Forecast till 2030" Market Research Future's Review on Marine Fuel Injection Market. The global marine fuel injection market will grow at a CAGR 4.50% by...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Expected to Reach $124.32 Billion by 2028 | Competitive Heatmap and Key Developments

A wearable fitness tracker is a type of electronic device that helps to monitor human activities such as running, walking, heart rate, and sleep quality. It can be a smartwatch or any other device, which is generally linked with smartphones. These trackers can calculate the number of steps somebody walks as well as their heart rate and other indicators.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
atlantanews.net

Synchronous Condenser Market Statistics and Dynamic Growth with Forecast 2030

Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, telecom, mining, and healthcare is fueling the growth of the synchronous condenser market, owing to rise in demand for reactive power to compensate lagging power factor created by inductive loads in the abovementioned industries. In addition, increase in demand for synchronous condenser for grid stabilization applications from electric utilities such as power generation plants, transmission, distribution, and other utilities in developing economies is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, availability of alternatives and high cost associated with synchronous condenser are the key factors hampering the growth of the global synchronous condenser market in the upcoming years.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Energy and Utilities Construction Market outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Energy and Utilities Construction Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Energy and Utilities Construction market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cyber Security in BFSI Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Skybox Security, Trend Micro, FireEye

The Latest Released Cyber Security in BFSI market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Cyber Security in BFSI market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Cyber Security in BFSI market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, CSC Computer Sciences Limited, The 41st Parameter, Inc., Skybox Security, Inc, Trend Micro Inc., FireEye, Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. & BAE Systems..
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Freight & Logistics Market is Going To Boom | Vinatrans, Agility Logistics, Keppel Logistics

The latest launched report on Global Freight & Logistics Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Freight & Logistics. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as CEVA Logistics, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Tan Cang Logistics & Stevedoring JSC, Vinatrans, Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd, Hai Minh Corp., Keppel Logistics, Nippon Express Co. Ltd, Kintetsu World Express Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., Vietrans Saigon Logistics, Saigon Cargo Service Corporation (SCSC), Transimex Corp., Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd, Vietnam Transport & Chartering Corporation, Indo Trans Logistics Corporation, Bolloré Transport & Logistics, Viettel Logistics Co. Ltd, DB Schenker, Gemadept Corporation/Gemadept Logistics, PetroVietnam Transportation Corp., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd & Bee Logistics Corporation.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), QualiTest, Oracle,

The Latest Released Testing as a Service (TaaS) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Testing as a Service (TaaS) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), QualiTest, Oracle, Aspire Systems, Capgemini, Infosys, Cigniti, Accenture, IBM, Cognizant & Wipro.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

E-waste Management Market is likely to experience a tremendous growth in near future

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global E-waste Management Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the E-waste Management market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
ENVIRONMENT
atlantanews.net

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters Market Expected to Reach $9.94 Billion by 2030 | Key Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters Market by Type (RF SAW Filters and IF SAW Filters), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), Frequency Range (100 MHz, 101–1,000 MHz, 1,001–2,000 MHz, and More Than 2,000 MHz), and Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunications, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to a report, the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters industry was valued at $4.56 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor toward the surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market share during the forecast period, followed by Europe, and LAMEA.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Specialty Gases Market 2022 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Specialty Gases Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Specialty Gases Market 'using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Specialty Gases Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cloud Database and DBaaS Market to Register Growth of ~52%, See Why

Cloud Database and DBaaS Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Cloud Database and DBaaS Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Century Link Inc, Oracle Corporation, IBM, Amazon, Google Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace, SAP AG, Salesforce, Alibaba Cloud, MongoDB, EnterpriseDB, Redis Labs, Tencent, Teradata, Neo4j, DataStax, TigerGraph, MariaDB, RDX, MemSQL.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Wireless Earphone Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years | Sennheiser, Beyerdynamic, Ultrasone

The Latest Released Wireless Earphone market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Wireless Earphone market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Wireless Earphone market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Sennheiser, Beyerdynamic, Ultrasone, LG, Grado, Koss, Audio-Technica, Sony, Denon & Alessandro.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy