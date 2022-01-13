Laboratory Filtration Market worth $5.3 billion by 2026 - Emerging Trends, Top Growing Segments and Future Industry Developments

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Donkey Milk Market by Application and Form: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global donkey milk market size was valued at $28,180 thousands in 2019, and is projected to reach $68,139.0 thousands by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027. Increase in use of donkey's milk in various cosmetics and personal care products such as creams, soaps, moisturizers, and others drives the growth of the global donkey's milk market. Moreover, cosmetics industry has evolved in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Italy; therefore, the market is growing at a steady rate in these countries. Furthermore, to improve sales, manufacturers of cosmetics products are capitalizing on rise in consumer interest towards natural ingredients. In addition, the ongoing trend of clean label and advanced natural ingredients is providing added advantage to the producer for producing further new products. Thus, surge in demand for natural ingredients and ongoing trend of clean label are expected to drive the growth of the donkey milk market.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 HOURS AGO