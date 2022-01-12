Crowd Funding Market May Set an Epic Growth Story | Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe

Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, telecom, mining, and healthcare is fueling the growth of the synchronous condenser market, owing to rise in demand for reactive power to compensate lagging power factor created by inductive loads in the abovementioned industries. In addition, increase in demand for synchronous condenser for grid stabilization applications from electric utilities such as power generation plants, transmission, distribution, and other utilities in developing economies is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, availability of alternatives and high cost associated with synchronous condenser are the key factors hampering the growth of the global synchronous condenser market in the upcoming years.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO