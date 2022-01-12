ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowd Funding Market May Set an Epic Growth Story | Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe

atlantanews.net
 21 hours ago

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by HTF MI Titled on Global Crowd Funding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2027 with detailed information of Product Types [Non-Equity Sources & Equity Sources], Applications [Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) & Large Enterprises] & Key Players Such as Crowd Cube Capital, Seedrs, Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe,...

www.atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

Transfer Case Market - 4WD Type to Rake at $ 14,436.6 Million by 2030

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Transfer Case Market by Drive Type, Vehicle Type, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global transfer case market was valued at $10.94 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $28.55 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.1%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $3.98 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $11.36 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.1%.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Synchronous Condenser Market Statistics and Dynamic Growth with Forecast 2030

Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, telecom, mining, and healthcare is fueling the growth of the synchronous condenser market, owing to rise in demand for reactive power to compensate lagging power factor created by inductive loads in the abovementioned industries. In addition, increase in demand for synchronous condenser for grid stabilization applications from electric utilities such as power generation plants, transmission, distribution, and other utilities in developing economies is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, availability of alternatives and high cost associated with synchronous condenser are the key factors hampering the growth of the global synchronous condenser market in the upcoming years.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Data Science Platform Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Domino Data Lab, Dataiku, Alteryx

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Data Science Platform Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Wolfram, DataRobot, Sense, RapidMiner, Domino Data Lab, Dataiku, Alteryx, Continuum Analytics, Datanami & YHat etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Geogrid Market $282.0 million in 2019 CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027

According to the Geogrid Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Freight & Logistics Market is Going To Boom | Vinatrans, Agility Logistics, Keppel Logistics

The latest launched report on Global Freight & Logistics Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Freight & Logistics. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as CEVA Logistics, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Tan Cang Logistics & Stevedoring JSC, Vinatrans, Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd, Hai Minh Corp., Keppel Logistics, Nippon Express Co. Ltd, Kintetsu World Express Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., Vietrans Saigon Logistics, Saigon Cargo Service Corporation (SCSC), Transimex Corp., Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd, Vietnam Transport & Chartering Corporation, Indo Trans Logistics Corporation, Bolloré Transport & Logistics, Viettel Logistics Co. Ltd, DB Schenker, Gemadept Corporation/Gemadept Logistics, PetroVietnam Transportation Corp., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd & Bee Logistics Corporation.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Savory Snacks Market 2022 Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Savory Snacks Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Savory Snacks market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Savory Snacks industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market Projected to Hit $4.19 Billion by 2023

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of changing market trends, major segments, key winning policies, and competitive perception. Rapid growth of the data center traffic, increased growth of small & medium enterprise (SME), surge in population growth & urbanization are the factors driving the market growth. Increase in complications in the IT & telecom sector and growth in demand for cloud applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Location of Things Market to See Major Growth by 2028 | Google, IBM, Microsoft

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Location of Things Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bosch Software Innovations, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Esri, Qualcomm Technologies, Wireless Logic, Ubisense Group, Pitney Bowes, Telogis, Tibco Software, Gobabl, Zebra Technologies, Awarepoint, Navigine & Geofeedia etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Expected to Reach $124.32 Billion by 2028 | Competitive Heatmap and Key Developments

A wearable fitness tracker is a type of electronic device that helps to monitor human activities such as running, walking, heart rate, and sleep quality. It can be a smartwatch or any other device, which is generally linked with smartphones. These trackers can calculate the number of steps somebody walks as well as their heart rate and other indicators.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Occupational Medicines Market growing at a CAGR of 5.5% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios - 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Occupational Medicines Market by Application and Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the market was valued at $3,753 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $5,794 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025. Europe is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Cyber Security in BFSI Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Skybox Security, Trend Micro, FireEye

The Latest Released Cyber Security in BFSI market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Cyber Security in BFSI market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Cyber Security in BFSI market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, CSC Computer Sciences Limited, The 41st Parameter, Inc., Skybox Security, Inc, Trend Micro Inc., FireEye, Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. & BAE Systems..
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Offshore Support Vessels Market to Rise at CAGR of 5% through 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Offshore Support Vessels Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Offshore Support Vessels Market Type and Applications - Forecast till 2030" Market Research Future's Review on Offshore Support Vessels Market - COVID-19 Analysis. The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely impacted the offshore support vessels market...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Marine Fuel Injection Market to Rise at CAGR of 4.50% through 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Marine Fuel Injection Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Marine Fuel Injection Market Component, Application, HP Range - Forecast till 2030" Market Research Future's Review on Marine Fuel Injection Market. The global marine fuel injection market will grow at a CAGR 4.50% by...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Cloud Database and DBaaS Market to Register Growth of ~52%, See Why

Cloud Database and DBaaS Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Cloud Database and DBaaS Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Century Link Inc, Oracle Corporation, IBM, Amazon, Google Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace, SAP AG, Salesforce, Alibaba Cloud, MongoDB, EnterpriseDB, Redis Labs, Tencent, Teradata, Neo4j, DataStax, TigerGraph, MariaDB, RDX, MemSQL.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Specialty Gases Market 2022 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Specialty Gases Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Specialty Gases Market 'using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Specialty Gases Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Boutique Hotel Market a comprehensive study by key players Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Mandarin Oriental

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Boutique Hotel Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Boutique Hotel market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

ZigBee Market Statistics - 2027 | | Rewriting Long Term Growth Story |

Surge in demand for smart homes with ZigBee enabled devices across the globe is the major factor that drives market growth. In addition, increase in adoption of ZigBee products and services across different industry verticals is expected to supplement the ZigBee market growth. However, low data transfer speed and short-range...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Residential Boiler Market to Cross $12.3 billion by 2027, At a CAGR of 5.8%

The residential boiler market size was valued at $8.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $12.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The residential boiler market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for space and water heating systems and stringent government regulations toward carbon emissions. In addition, rapid growth of the residential construction sector fuels the growth of the residential boiler market during the forecast period.
BUSINESS

