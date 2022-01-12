ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Fryer Market Expected To Reach $612.5 million by 2026, AMR

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Deep Fryer Market by End Use and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global deep fryer market size was $487.6 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $612.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of...

High Performance Computing Market 2023 | Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with Key Industry Players

Faster computing capabilities of microservers or HPC systems, improved performance efficiency and smarter deployment & management with high quality of service are some key factors driving the growth of the high-performance computing market. The major challenges for these HPC systems are power, cooling system management and storage & data management. The importance of storage & data management would continue to grow in the future.
Donkey Milk Market is Expected to reach $68,139.0 thousands by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Donkey Milk Market by Application and Form: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global donkey milk market size was valued at $28,180 thousands in 2019, and is projected to reach $68,139.0 thousands by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027. Increase in use of donkey's milk in various cosmetics and personal care products such as creams, soaps, moisturizers, and others drives the growth of the global donkey's milk market. Moreover, cosmetics industry has evolved in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Italy; therefore, the market is growing at a steady rate in these countries. Furthermore, to improve sales, manufacturers of cosmetics products are capitalizing on rise in consumer interest towards natural ingredients. In addition, the ongoing trend of clean label and advanced natural ingredients is providing added advantage to the producer for producing further new products. Thus, surge in demand for natural ingredients and ongoing trend of clean label are expected to drive the growth of the donkey milk market.
Data Science Platform Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Domino Data Lab, Dataiku, Alteryx

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Data Science Platform Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Wolfram, DataRobot, Sense, RapidMiner, Domino Data Lab, Dataiku, Alteryx, Continuum Analytics, Datanami & YHat etc.
Toys & Juvenile Products Market 2022 Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Toys & Juvenile Products Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Toys & Juvenile Products market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Toys & Juvenile Products industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market Projected to Hit $4.19 Billion by 2023

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of changing market trends, major segments, key winning policies, and competitive perception. Rapid growth of the data center traffic, increased growth of small & medium enterprise (SME), surge in population growth & urbanization are the factors driving the market growth. Increase in complications in the IT & telecom sector and growth in demand for cloud applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Occupational Medicines Market growing at a CAGR of 5.5% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios - 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Occupational Medicines Market by Application and Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the market was valued at $3,753 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $5,794 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025. Europe is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.
Location of Things Market to See Major Growth by 2028 | Google, IBM, Microsoft

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Location of Things Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bosch Software Innovations, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Esri, Qualcomm Technologies, Wireless Logic, Ubisense Group, Pitney Bowes, Telogis, Tibco Software, Gobabl, Zebra Technologies, Awarepoint, Navigine & Geofeedia etc.
Marine Fuel Injection Market to Rise at CAGR of 4.50% through 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Marine Fuel Injection Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Marine Fuel Injection Market Component, Application, HP Range - Forecast till 2030" Market Research Future's Review on Marine Fuel Injection Market. The global marine fuel injection market will grow at a CAGR 4.50% by...
Honeycomb Core Materials Market Size, Trend, End-Use Industry, Regional Demand, Forecasts | $4.6 billion by 2030

Honeycomb Core Materials Market is driven by surging demand from the aircraft manufacturing industry, demand for vehicles that are lightweight and provide excellent strength-to-weight ratio, and usage of paper honeycomb core in the packaging industry. Manufacturing activities of honeycomb core materials were stopped partially or completely due to lockdown measures implemented in many countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.
E-waste Management Market is likely to experience a tremendous growth in near future

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global E-waste Management Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the E-waste Management market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
U.S. Home Medical Equipment Market May See a Big Move by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis | CAGR 5.6%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "The U.S. home medical equipment market size was valued at $11,537 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $20,412 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in technological advancements such as medical beds, stair lifts, and lift chairs for mobility assistance fueled the market growth.
Financial Services Security Software Market is Going to Boom | Oracle, Trendmicro, Beyondtrust

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Financial Services Security Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Oracle, Trendmicro, Beyondtrust, NCR, Cigital, Tripwire, Checkpoint, Kaspersky, Luxoft & Gomoxie etc.
Geogrid Market $282.0 million in 2019 CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027

According to the Geogrid Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
Hazardous Waste Material Management Market outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Hazardous Waste Material Management Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Hazardous Waste Material Management market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Specialty Gases Market 2022 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Specialty Gases Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Specialty Gases Market 'using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Specialty Gases Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
Tractor Among Emerging Economies Expected to Reach $97,906.1 million by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Tractor Market by Power Output (Less Than 30 HP, 30-50 HP, 50-100 HP, and More Than 100 HP), Drive Type (2 Wheel Drive, and 4 Wheel Drive), and Application (Agriculture, Construction, and Mining & Logistics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. According to a new report the global tractor market size was $64,800 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $97,906.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030.
Outdoor BTS Antenna Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Huawei, CommScope, Comba Telecom

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Outdoor BTS Antenna Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Huawei, CommScope, Comba Telecom, Kathrein, Amphenol, Tongyu, Mobi, RFS, Shenglu, Rosenberger, Laird, Kenbotong & Alpha Wireless etc.
Hoverboard Scooter Market - Personal Mobility Device to Garner $ 879.3 Million by 2030

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Hoverboard Scooter Market by Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Speed Limit: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global hoverboard scooter market was valued at $0.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1%. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $0.27 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $0.40 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.2%. Asia-Pacific is estimated to reach $0.29 billion by 2030, at a significant CAGR of 6.4%.
Offshore Support Vessels Market to Rise at CAGR of 5% through 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Offshore Support Vessels Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Offshore Support Vessels Market Type and Applications - Forecast till 2030" Market Research Future's Review on Offshore Support Vessels Market - COVID-19 Analysis. The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely impacted the offshore support vessels market...
