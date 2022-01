Outdoor furniture, also called patio furniture or Garden furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. It is typically made of weather-resistant materials such as aluminum materials which do not rust. However, it is also made from other materials such as plastic, wood, textile, among others. They come in a variety of styles, shapes, and design as per the user needs. The growing hospitality industry is one of the major factor propelling the growth of the market.

