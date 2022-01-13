ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer IoT Market is Projected to Reach $292.83 Billion by 2030 | Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies, Intel Corporation

atlantanews.net
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAllied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Consumer IoT Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Connectivity (Wired, and Wireless), and End User (Home Automation, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". Access Full Report Description @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/consumer-iot-market-A12703. According to the...

www.atlantanews.net

