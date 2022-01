A few days ago I watched a report from an anchor person on a national TV station relating his Christmas vacation with his family. He said they were excited to plan a ski week in Vail. They spent 3-1/2 days in airports with weather. When reaching Vail, their rental condo was not clean/or ready. They did get to go to the mountain to ski, but they waited hours in lift lines. He mentioned the Back Bowls. After skiing, they waited for 1-1/2 hours to be seated for dinner. He said that they would not be returning to Vail because skiing was not great.

