ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stevie Wonder among guest artists featured on new album by young rapper-singer Cordae

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper-singer Cordae has announced that his upcoming second studio album, From a Bird’s Eye View, will feature a star-studded lineup of...

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

New Young Dolph Tribute Album Announced

A new Young Dolph tribute album has been announced. Paper Route EMPIRE Presents: Long Live Dolph includes new songs by Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, and others. The project honors the late rapper, who was shot and killed in his native Memphis in November of last year. The album arrives January 21 via PRE. Listen to the compilation’s lead single, Jay Fizzle’s “LLD,” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Cordae Details New Album From a Birds Eye View: Eminem, Lil Wayne, Nas, More

Cordae has announced his new album From a Birds Eye View. It’s due out January 14 via Atlantic. The LP features contributions from Gunna, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Nas, Eminem, Roddy Ricch, Stevie Wonder, and more. Check out the video for “Sinister” (ft. Lil Wayne) below, and the full list of tracks and contributors here.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Nas
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Freddie Gibbs
Person
Roddy Ricch
Rolling Stone

Young Dolph’s Peers and Friends to Honor Late Rapper on New ‘Long Live Dolph’ Compilation

Young Dolph’s record label, Paper Route Empire, is prepping an album-length tribute to the revered Memphis rapper, Paper Route EMPIRE Presents: Long Live Dolph, set to arrive Jan. 21. Accompanying the announcement is the compilation’s titular first single, “Long Live Dolph,” helmed by Jay Fizzle. The track pairs a mournful piano loop and a stirring vocal breakdown with Jay Fizzle’s raw, heartbroken verses about his late friend and peer: “I fuck up plenty times, but you ain’t never threaten to cut me off/Always had my back and everybody know I wanted to be like Dolph/The way I talk, the way I...
MEMPHIS, TN
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Rule's Son Goes Viral For Looking Like An Exact Replica Of His Dad

There hasn't been much popping off this holiday season on the music and entertainment news cycle, so it makes sense that a two-year-old photo of Ja Rule and his son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., is going viral on social media. The photo, taken from Jeffrey's high school graduation in 2019, shows the young man standing next to his mother and father and fans are circulating the image, noting how much Jeffrey looks like his dad.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Abc Audio#H E R#Cordaemusic Com
Rolling Stone

Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Sells to Warner Music Group

300 Entertainment has sold to Warner Music Group, the latest blockbuster deal in the music industry’s unprecedented shopping spree for music assets. The deal, which WMG announced Thursday, closes months of speculation and industry murmur over a potential 300 sale. The financial details of the deal aren’t immediately clear, but Bloomberg reported in October that 300 was seeking $400 million from a potential buyer for the label, while Billboard reported earlier this month that WMG was closing on the deal citing a similar figure. Warner, for its part, announced it had raised $535 million for acquisitions in November. Since Lyor Cohen —...
MUSIC
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WDSU

New Orleans rapper 'Josephine Johnny' dies at 45

NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans rapper and Bounce artist has died. Johnny Watson, known by his stage name "Josephine Johnny" died this week, according to members of his family. He was 45 years old. Watson’s music was extremely popular in the early 90s and 2000s. With popular...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
MINERAL POINT, WI
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy