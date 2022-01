2021 Record: 6-11 2022 Projected Cap Space: $40.3 million. Justin Fields makes this job very attractive for two reasons. The first has everything to do with my pre-draft evaluation: He was the third-ranked player on the PFF draft board and showed more than enough in his rookie season not to dissuade me from that opinion. The other reason is that whoever ends up leading the Bears won’t be the person who drafted Fields, which is big from a job-security standpoint. If Fields gets sacked 100 times next year and obviously can’t play, none of that will be held against the new GM. Whoever is in charge will have every opportunity to get his guy, should Fields fail, buying them more time.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO