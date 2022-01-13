‘Monarch’ Premiere Delayed: Fox Musical Drama to Debut in Fall 2022

The dark side of country music is coming out. FOX’s new drama Monarch follows the first family of country music in an epic tale of lies and betrayal. The matriarch and patriarch of this family, the Romans, are Dottie (played by Susan Sarandon) and Albie (portrayed by country music star Trace Adkins). Together, the duo have created a dynasty, but now it’s on shaky ground. Their daughter, Nicky (Anna Friel), is ready to do everything she can to protect her family’s musical reign as well as navigate her own growing career.

